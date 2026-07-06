OWN Announces Two New Shows

WHAT:

OWN announces the launch of two dynamic new digital series premiering July 2026, spotlighting female creators who are redefining culture and the digital landscape.

As part of the network’s ongoing mission to champion women’s voices through creator-led storytelling, both series place women at the center, delivering captivating, relatable, and empowering content that highlights the brilliance, beauty, and boldness of today’s women.

From beauty hacks to modern matchmaking, this new content is designed for the baddies, bosses, and bold women leading the cultural conversation.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS:

GLOW UP IN 5

Actress & Lifestyle Creator: Zoe Spencer

Date: July 21, 2026

A leading voice in the digital space, Zoe Spencer brings her signature mix of humor, authenticity, and fearless creativity to OWN. Known for being real, funny, and unapologetically herself, she’s become one of the most influential young creators in the industry.

In her new digital series, she helps women achieve their ultimate summer glow-up in 5 minutes or less, delivering quick, effective beauty tips that empower viewers to look and feel their best.

Show Description:

Glow Up in 5 is a fast-paced lifestyle series led by streamer and lifestyle creator Zoe Spencer, where real-life moments become opportunities for quick, intentional Glow-Ups: spanning makeup, hair, and skincare, all in five minutes or less. Every episode, she faces the ultimate beauty challenge: with the clock ticking, she must pull off a surprise challenge and create a flawless look in just 5 minutes, no prep, no clues, all improv glam. Zoe gives viewers quick hacks and shows how a Glow Up isn’t about perfection, but intentional preparation, presence, and knowing how to show up when it counts. We’ll watch Zoe create quick hairstyles, makeup looks, and skincare hacks, ending with a Glow-Up or a Blow-Up.

DATING DOWNLOAD

Host & Media Personality: Kendra G

Date: July 29, 2026

Stepping into the role of a modern-day matchmaker, Kendra G is redefining how love is found in the digital age. A true triple threat—smart, savvy, and sexy–she brings her expertise and magnetic personality to help people navigate dating in a tech-driven world.

Her series explores how to find real connections online, offering insight, advice, and a fresh perspective on modern romance.

Show Description:

Dating Download is a bold new dating series hosted by Kendra G aka “Kupid with a K” where singles from different generations get real about love, relationships, and the realities of modern dating. Ten women are paired with the exact type of man they claimed they wanted on paper: the provider, the entrepreneur, the soft guy, the reformed player. But chemistry doesn’t always match the checklist. Blending raw conversations, surprising connections, and honest reactions, Dating Download explores the gap between what people think they want and what actually sparks attraction. After each date, the couple faces one final choice: Download and pursue the connection or Delete and walk away for good.

WHEN:

July 2026

WHERE:

Streaming exclusively on OWN’s digital platforms

WHY IT MATTERS:

With a commitment to building audience engagement and creator-led story-telling, OWN continues to create content that reflects and shapes the cultural zeitgeist. These two new digital creator series are extensions of that vision—celebrating women who are driving conversations, influencing trends, and owning their narratives.

Both Dating Download and Glow Up in 5 are produced by Content.23 and Pauline Malcolm-Thornton’s BrandStory Architech.

About OWN

OWN is the first and only network named for, and inspired by, a single iconic leader. Oprah Winfrey’s heart and creative instincts inform the brand and the magnetism of the channel. OWN is a leading destination among today’s most innovative storytellers. OWN connects with its audience wherever they are, inspiring conversation among a global community of like-minded viewers on social media and beyond. Launched on January 1, 2011, OWN is a joint venture between Harpo, Inc. and Warner Bros. Discovery. The venture also includes the award-winning digital platform Oprah.com. Access OWN anytime on HBO Max, discovery+, WatchOWN.tvor across mobile devices and connected TVs.