The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Out of Gas

Everyone is enjoying coffee. I am amused that Angie drinks her coffee from a straw like I do and Heather likes whipped cream in hers.

Angie and Heather discuss the Lisa debacle at the party and it is more of a bitch session than anything else.

Todd stole the cherry from Bronwyn’s sundae, and she is justifiably pissed. Don’t ever steal a cherry from a sundae, yo.

Bronwyn talks about the party and wants kudos for not causing the chaos. He doesn’t care and upsets her. I just want to hug her and give her a new sundae with EXTRA cherries no one can steal. Especially after she talks about what the psychic told her about her mother.

Lisa is packing more for this trip than I packed for my first semester in college. Granted, I lived 45 minutes away and went back for other stuff, but on move in day, I had less than she plans on packing.

What John and Lisa have is a failure to communicate. She wants gentleness and he can’t see it.

Angie tried to get Mary her favorite drink, even though they didn’t have the sugar free version. She tried. Mary should have at least said thank you.

Mary has no idea why Angie gets caught up in unimportant things and says it is ruining their sisterhood. I get her point, but saying they are no longer sisters was kind of cruel.

Okay, now I understand where Mary is coming from with Angie’s behavior. She finds the yelling and nastiness triggering. I totally get it because that kind of behavior triggers me too.

Mary is also upset that Angie made fun of her farting. I get a small bit of banter about it, but Angie seemed to take it too far.

Mary doesn’t always let people in and when she does, she is always on their team and loves them deeply. Therefore, she is hurt when betrayed. My heart breaks for her and I totally get it since I am the same way.

At least Angie and Mary made up.

Lisa had the audacity to ask to bring her glam squad on the yacht trip. Heather says no, so Lisa….uses the opportunity to bash Angie….who isn’t even on this shopping trip. The salesgirls are trying so hard not to listen in.

Soup Man is now Suit Man….so Angie allegedly with Peter Burke from White Collar?

Heather doesn’t think either dude exists and tries to have Lisa see she was also wrong and acting nasty. Lisa, for her part attacks Heather….and these salesgirls are probably having the most entertaining day at work ever.

Heather calls Lisa a risky effing friend while Lisa flashes her money and continues to attack.

I hate when people order something and are like ‘let’s do a…..’ is it that hard to say please and thank you or say what you want politely.

Britani, sweetie, darling, telling your daughter about a tantrum she had when she was four is not the best way to reconcile with her….even if the story was kind of cute.

Olivia really lets Britani know that she wants her full attention and to not be put in the backseat whenever a man comes along. Good for her. Britani still doesn’t get it and keeps making excuses.

My heart breaks for Olivia as she talks about Britani ignoring her in favor of men. They agree to start over, albeit slowly.

Meredith! Where have you been, girl?

Meredith got a chipped tooth and stubbed her toe on the same day. Somehow, this leads to another Lisa bashing session with Heather. However, Meredith seems to be Team Lisa based on her track record with Angie.

Heather wants everyone to just own their shit, especially Lisa.

Whitney! Where have you been? The episode is almost over and this is your first appearance?

The ladies are planning what to do on the trip. Mary wanting tea, Egyptian cotton sheets, organic blueberries and 2003 Dom Perignon.

Bronwyn being accused of identity theft, grand theft and fraud was so not on my bingo card. She and Todd talk about it and the trip. He has no idea why she wants to spend time with Lisa when all’s Lisa does is hurt her. He tells her she can go, but don’t come crying to her if there are problems.

More next week, stay tuned!