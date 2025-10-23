Comic Con @ Home Presents Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE: Duncan runs for class president against Mia, but soon realizes the competition is more than he bargained for in the ÒClassless PresidentÓ season finale episode of DUNCANVILLE airing Sunday, May 17 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. DUNCANVILLE © 2020 by Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation, Universal Animation Studios LLC and Fox Media LLC.

Check out the following links for Fox’s Animation Domination panels, which will take place all weekend long. Today’s panel is for Duncanville:

Join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell,

Riki LindhomeJoy OsmanskiYassirLesterBetsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.

 

 

