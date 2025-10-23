Comic Con @ Home Presents Duncanville

Check out the following links for Fox’s Animation Domination panels, which will take place all weekend long. Today’s panel is for Duncanville:

Join executive producers Mike and Julie Scully, executive producer and star Amy Poehler, along with stars Ty Burrell,

Riki Lindhome, Joy Osmanski, YassirLester, Betsy Sodaro, Rashida Jones and Wiz Khalifa, for an exclusive first look at the upcoming second season; returning next Spring on FOX.