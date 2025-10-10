New Kimmy Schmidt Special Coming to Netflix

Kimmy Schmidt is BACK! The fun, unbreakable survivor turned author has a new special coming out May 12th. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend promises more fun and excitement than ever before. Check out more information below. https://www.tvgrapevine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/KSI_ANNOUNCE_DIGITAL_1x1_REV.mp4

Kimmy Schmidt (Ellie Kemper) sets off on her biggest adventure yet. Three states! Explosions! A dancing hamburger! And you, the viewer, get to decide how the story goes. Will you foil the Reverend’s (Jon Hamm) evil plan and get Kimmy to her wedding on time? Or will you accidentally start a war against the robots? So grab your remote and a tray of delicious scrod, ’cause Kimmy’s got her own Netflix interactive special!