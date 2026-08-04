NBC Announces The Voice Celebrity

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – August 4, 2026 – NBC starts production on “The Voice: Celebrity,” the newest edition of its four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series “The Voice,” airing in 2027.

An extension of the longstanding series, this special season swaps undiscovered talent for a wide range of celebrities – actors, musicians, influencers, athletes, comedians, and reality television stars – competing to become the first “Voice” celebrity champion. These celebrity artists will be announced at a later time.

Keke Palmer takes the helm as host. An Emmy Award-winning actress and television host, singer/songwriter, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, Palmer’s creative range, bold authenticity, humor and heart epitomize the one-of-a-kind season. She expertly guides the competition and connects viewers at In a “Voice” first, multi-hyphenatetakes the helm as host. An Emmy Award-winning actress and television host, singer/songwriter, producer, and New York Times best-selling author, Palmer’s creative range, bold authenticity, humor and heart epitomize the one-of-a-kind season. She expertly guides the competition and connects viewers at home to the excitement unfolding on “The Voice” stage in a style uniquely her own.

Joe Jonas makes his coaching debut alongside coaches Queen Latifah and Riley Green, both returning for back-to-back seasons. The trio spans across varied musical genres and each brings a unique competitive edge, further challenging the celebrity artists to tap into their hidden talents and wow the coaches with everything they’ve got.

A Grammy Award-nominated international pop icon, songwriter and actor, Jonas brings his unique industry perspective and expertise as an entertainer to the dynamic coaching lineup.

Superstars Queen Latifah and Riley Green, both entering the competition with coaching experience under their belts, tap into their distinct approaches to their craft and showmanship to discover this season’s winning artist.

Voice Boot Camp give viewers a behind-the-scenes look as celebrities prepare for their fan-favorite Blind Auditions while the VIP Room brings artists together to watch their fellow celebrities take “The Voice” stage in real time. Later in the competition, the Workroom offers another Carson Daly will serve as a producer on the season. “The Voice: Celebrity” will offer unprecedented access to artists throughout the competition as viewers watch familiar faces step outside their comfort zones and reveal new sides of themselves. New features such asgive viewers a behind-the-scenes look as celebrities prepare for their fan-favorite Blind Auditions while thebrings artists together to watch their fellow celebrities take “The Voice” stage in real time. Later in the competition, theoffers another window into the process as artists strategize, rehearse and ready themselves for the Battles. Longtime “Voice” hostwill serve as a producer on the season.

NBC recently announced Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine as coaches for a milestone 30th season, coming this fall. Carson Daly is set to host.

“The Voice” is a presentation of MGM Alternative, a division of Amazon MGM Studios, Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, a Warner Bros. Television Group company, and ITV Studios The Voice USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson, Adam H. Sher and Barry Poznick.

ABOUT JOE JONAS

Joe Jonas is an international pop icon, songwriter, and actor. Joe is the frontman of the multi-platinum group DNCE with Jack Lawless on drums and JinJoo on guitar. DNCE initially shook-up popular music and culture with the release of their RIAA quintuple-platinum certified single “Cake By The Ocean” back in 2016. The song permeated pop culture at large, becoming an unstoppable hit, crashing the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, and emerging as “one of the most-played songs of the year at Top 40 radio.” They also won “Best New Artist” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. To date, the band has tallied 5 billion global streams and 3.5 million global album equivalents. 2022 marked their momentous return as they teamed up with Kygo for the unshakable and undeniable anthem “Dancing Feet.” With an inimitable and intoxicating hybrid of rock, pop, dance, and funk like no other, DNCE will make you move more than ever now. He is perhaps best known for the global pop-rock band the Jonas Brothers with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas. The Grammy-nominated band made an explosive return in 2019 with the surprise release of their critically acclaimed and widely successful single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus and have garnered a bevy of awards and accolades. In 2023, Jonas Brothers once again proved they are a constant force, embarking on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the album, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. During late 2024, he collaborated with singer-songwriter Alex Warren on a new rendition of his single “Burning Down,” as well as with Latin Grammy Award winner Ela Taubert for their joint single “¿Cómo Pasó? Con Joe Jonas,” which he followed up with the release of his second solo album Music For People Who Believe In Love. 2025 also marked a special year for Joe and Jonas Brothers as they celebrated their 20th anniversary as a band. Most recently, they released their new studio album, Greetings from Your Hometown, and hit the road with their highly anticipated ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ Tour, which kicked off on August 10th at MetLife Stadium. In May of 2026, Joe announced alongside his brothers Kevin and Nick, their new podcast “Hey Jonas!” where they serve as co-hosts with episodes dropping weekly.

ABOUT KEKE PALMER

Keke Palmer is an Emmy Award-winning actress and television host, singer/songwriter, producer, founder, and NY Times best-selling author who was honored with the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Entertainer of the Year. Most recently, Keke starred in the critically acclaimed film One of Them Days, earning widespread praise for her standout lead performance. She can currently be seen in Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune opposite Ansari, Seth Rogen, and Keanu Reeves and in The Pick Up alongside Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson. In one of her most iconic roles, Keke appeared in Jordan Peele’s Universal summer blockbuster Nope opposite Daniel Kaluuya, earning unanimously rave reviews from critics and audiences alike as well as a NY Film Critics’ Circle Award for Best Supporting Actress. Lauded as “incomparable” and “unforgettable,” Keke also voiced the character “Izzy” in Disney/Pixar’s Lightyear, and hosts NBC’s reboot of Password with Jimmy Fallon for which she made history as the first Black woman and the first woman in 15 years to win the “Outstanding Host For A Game Show” 2024 Emmy Award. She launched her record-breaking podcast, Baby, This is Keke Palmer, with Wondery/Amazon and in June 2025 released her latest album Just Keke – a deeply personal exploration of motherhood, heartbreak and self-identity through music. Keke can now be seen starring in Peacock’s television remake of the classic horror comedy The Burbs and in Boots Riley’s highly anticipated I Love Boosters.