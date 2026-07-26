Melba Moore Releases New Single

Tony Award winner, four-time Grammy nominee and legendary R&B hit maker Melba Moore unveils a new single, “Love Wins Every Time.”

Now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and Amazon Music, Moore’s latest track is an anthem, reflecting the unstoppable power of love.

Produced and written by Rahni Song and Chloe Barjona-Dunbar, with Beau Huggins and Charli Huggins as executive producers, “Love Wins Every Time” highlights Moore’s unmatched vocal endurance and ageless ability to connect deeply with fans across generations.

“Music has always been my vessel for healing,” says Moore. “Right now, the world needs a reminder that no matter the struggles we face individually or collectively, love remains our ultimate victory. This song is my heart poured out for everyone who needs a little light right now.”