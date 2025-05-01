Married to Medicine Snark and Recap for 8/7/2022
Originally posted on August 7, 2022 @ 10:13 pm
- No, Dr. Kiran. You do NOT get to tell Dr. Eugene that you find the joke funny when he CLEARLY said it was offensive.
- Dr. Eugene is completely justified in being pissed off about the joke and calling everyone out fir finding it funny. Being the butt of a joke is never fun.
- Maybe going axe throwing after a fight isn’t a good idea.
- It is so sweet that the ladies have lunch together, even though there is still a bit of tension there.
- So the ladies want to plan a girls’ trip when nobody gets along with Dr. Heavenly…yeah, that won’t be a disaster. #sarcasm
- Somehow, I think Anila having her mom move in will turn into an epic disaster.
- Dr. Contessa talking about junk food…..this is such a Claudia Kishi mood.
- I am glad her coach is helping her diet for her competition, but can’t it wait until after vacation?
- Oh, HELL NO! I know Malcolm did not try to throw out Laila’s Halloween candy. It is for her, not Dr. Contessa and she should still be able to enjoy it.
- The women seem to be getting along—for now….but between the tension with Dr, Heavenly and the menopause comment, it won’t last.
- Those hotel rooms look incredible–I need to do more traveling.
- The women are fighting over…what everyone is eating and Never Have I Ever? WTF?
- This game always ends in disaster….or very embarrassing, awkward moments. I’m just saying…
- Contessa is a freaky one….she pretty much sipped for each ‘never have I ever.’ Get it, girl!
- More next week, stay tuned!
