Lego Masters Recap for 6/9/2025

We are in another week of Lego Masters on Fox! This week, our remaining teams will do a Wicked theme in honor of the award-winning movie. Will Arnett hosts, while Amy and Jamie serve as Brickmasters.

They will be given a good or wicked spell and will need to tell a story about it through their build…..all in seven hours….all while showing action.

Alex and Tone have Deception and make a conveyer belt showing a face with two sides.

Corey and Rebecca explain Wicked to Maia and Jamie, who have never seen the movie or play.

Anthony and Joe have Banishment and build a witch’s hat. When it opens, Glinda the Good Witch will appear and fall into the fire.

Ben and Michael have Power and plan on showing explosive movement….a power spell, if you will.

John and Justin have Defiance and they plan on having a gravity defying build in Emerald City. They struggle with getting the hat to levitate without it all collapsing.

Sage and Ian have Butterfly and have butterflies, butter and flies going all around in a transformation.

Ariana Grande does NOT make an appearance.

As always, Will, Amy and Jamie go around and give commentary.

Niki and Brittan have Love and do a sister spell where the good sister makes her wicked sister into a better person.

John and Justin debate on which teams are good and wicked.

Anthony and Joe must adjust their build while running out of time.

TWIST! There is a generosity spell, which will add 30 minutes to their build time if done correctly. If it is done wrong, there will be 30 less minutes.

It is correct of course, and they all get an extra 30 minutes to work on their builds.

The teams are hard at work getting their builds done and hoping that they get everything done to their liking.

Anthony and Joe continue to run into issues.

Niki and Brittian shake and have a part of their build break with only twenty minutes to spare.

Before long, time is up, and it is time to present the builds.

Anthony and Joe use the Golden Brick and are safe from elimination. The judges like their Banishment build and witch’s hat despite some mistakes.

Ben and Michael’s Power build with a Wicked Witch theme is well-crafted and tells a good story.

Alex and Tone’s Deception build with two faces doesn’t quite tell the story and it is hard to see the face.

Corey and Rebecca’s Bubble spell celebrates Glinda’s birthday. It is fun with great details.

Niki and Brittan’s Love spell sister story has one of the people fall inside, causing the spell not to work.

Sage and Ian’s Butterfly build also celebrates Glinda’s birthday and makes her a cake. It’s contained, but somehow stands out.

Anne and Luke have a Friendship spell and use a picnic theme to get people to come together. The handle of the basket covers the potion, taking way from the build.

Maia and Jamie have the Bravery spell to help change the witch’s appearance, but she realizes she is perfect the way she is.

John and Justin’s Defiance build with a levitating hat tells an amazing story and is well done.

John and Justin and Ben and Michael are the top two teams, with Ben and Michael winning.

Niki and Brittian and Alex and Tone are in the bottom two with Alex and Tone going home.