Kids Baking Championship Recap for 2/3/2025

-It is Puppy Week on Kids Baking Championship! To celebrate, Dan the Ref talks about Puppy Bowl and pet adoption.

-Each baker will choose a football with a dessert on it. They will make one dozen of each dessert and put a puppy paw print on it. The dessert will go on the gridiron. The twist? They will be paired up and the winner will get saved and the other will be up for elimination.

-Ella and Jack are up first with their layered brownies. Hers will have chocolate, raspberry and cheesecake filling. His will have a cheesecake and crumble topping.

-Carly and Brooklyn have mini cheesecakes. Carly’s is a no bake lemon flavored cheesecake with graham cracker crust. Brookyln’s will have chocolate raspberry cheesecake with meringue cookies.

-Arielle makes a strawberry layer cake with yuzu flavoring and vanilla buttercream. It will be naked to show off the paw print. Aria also has the layer cake and makes vanilla cake with raspberry and passionfruit flavors.

-Micah makes a cookie sandwich with orange chocolate and caramel flavors. Piper makes her cookies with sugar cookie, cream cheese and white chocolate flavors.

-Brooklyn is struggling with her meringue.

-Aria tells Arielle she is keeping it safe by baking a flavor she has made before.

-All the kids want new dogs.

-TWIST. They need to make a bark as a side for their dessert.

-Kardea talks to Arielle and Aria about their barks. Aria says she wants to add pretzels, but Arielle had the same idea, so Kardea helps her think of a different bark with graham crackers and marshmallows.

-Aria struggles with her curd, so Ella explains that the passionfruit juice might be making it thinner. She continues to whisk it and it thickens perfectly.

-Aria feels like she is falling behind, so Kardea calms her down and encourages her.

-Ella struggles with her brownies, so Arielle helps her get it out of the pan.

-Aria isn’t happy with her decorations.

-Before long, time is up, and the judges give pros and cons of each dessert.

-Micah, Jack, Brooklyn and Aria are all safe! The winner is…Jack!!!!

-Piper, Ella, Arielle and Carly are in the bottom. The baker going home is….Ella.

-More next week, stay tuned!