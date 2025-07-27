HIS MOTHER: Maia Scalia Interviewed

How would you describe His Mother?

– I would describe “His Mother” as a different perspective of a story we are all too familiar with in this country – a perspective that is often silenced in favor of narratives that oversimplify.

What were some of the challenges of working on the short?

– This was my first time directing, so everything was challenging. However, I was lucky to have a team of collaborators who were all very experienced and great mentors. Beyond that, it was physically very challenging to shoot inside a moving vehicle. When writing the film I thought it was brilliant to keep the entire story inside a contained space to save money on locations, but I quickly learned that was a very novice idea.

His Mother deals with some difficult topics that are prevalent in the world today. What made you decide to focus on this topic from the mother’s POV/perspective?

– I think it’s important to challenge people to stop villainizing or victimizing complex nuanced players into the archetypal roles we tend to place them in. In a national drama we’ve watched unfold time and time again, seeing it through this lens blinds us to our own complicity, as well as the multifaceted nature of these issues. I look at this film as an effort to humanize the characters we often prefer to misunderstand.

What is one part of the film you are most looking forward to seeing?

– I’m just excited to see it on the big screen for the first time and feel the audience’s reactions along with them.

Why do you think it is so important to focus on these topics, especially now?

– Gun violence is an epidemic in the US – if we don’t explore the myriad perspectives these tragedies are experienced from, we will never understand them.

What is one thing you hope people learn from this film?

– I don’t know if there is something in particular I am hoping for people to learn from watching this film. I can’t control what people take away from the story. I crafted this 13-minute real-time narrative as an experiment and my goal was to immerse the audience in the mother’s experience as she realizes her worst nightmares are coming true. By making the audience live through those moments with her, I wonder if it will challenge their preconceived notions about these sorts of tragedies.

What else are you working on?

– At the moment, I am trying to finish a feature I hope to shoot next summer in my grandmothers town in Puglia.

Tell me something fun about yourself.

– I have an account on instagram where I post photos of cool looking pigeons I see in New York City.

What are you watching these days?

– I’ve been watching a lot of short films. I really like a platform called Airtime which has a website and also hosts in-person screenings. I’ve seen so many different types of films from around the world through their outlet and I love the programming. Their website is airtime.world

Anything else you want to share?

– Not that I can think of !