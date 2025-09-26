Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/2/2025

-Hell’s Kitchen is back! This is our first recap for 2025 and I am so PUMPED!

-Eight chefs remain and it is anyone’s guess as to who will win.

-Kyle keeps picking on Joe, who is not amused….or is he?

-Tonight, Chef Gordon Ramsay has them cooking international cuisines, which will be chosen randomly. The blue and red teams will be cooking head-to-head.

-Whit vs. Kyle: China.

-Hannah vs. Brandon: France.

-Joe vs. Amanda: Greece.

-Egypt vs. Ann Marie: Mexico.

-The chefs quickly get to work making their food. The time goes by quickly and before long, it is time for Chef Gordon Ramsay to taste each dish.

-Amanda and Joe’s dishes are tasted first. Joe’s lamb and yogurt dish is messy, but tastes good, while Amanda’s lamb and lemon potato dish is a hit. They each get a point.

-Kyle and Whit’s dishes are up next. Whit’s Bok choy chicken and fried rice is delicious, while Kyle’s chicken and fried rice dish is also good. However, only Whit gets a point.

-Brandon’s Denver sole hit a bull’s eye, while Hannah’s fish was overcooked. Brandon gets a point.

-Egypt’s salsa/tortilla/fish dish has a mother’s taste, while Hannah’s fish dish is delicious. They both get a point.

-There is a tie, so the best dish gets an extra point…..Egypt’s!

-The blue team get a luxury lunch from Chef Sherry Pocknett and day out at the Pequot Museum, while the red team has to make cupcakes for a charity event.

-Whit keeps complaining and storms off during the cupcake baking, upsetting the other team members.

-Charity dinner service time! They will be cooking for the Special Olympics and American Heart Association. They will be responsible for their own courses.

-Everyone gets to work and despite people being responsible for their own course, everyone else must help. This, of course, causes a case of too many cooks in the kitchen and a lot of confusion. The blue team is able to get their food out in time, but the red team falls behind. However, they are all able to get the gnocchi out to great fanfare.

-The scallop course is up next and both teams seem to struggle. Chef Gordon Ramsay tells the red team that the scallops are burned, which causes Ann Marie to talk back. He gives her a good talking to, and tells her to get it together.

-The service continues fairly smoothly…..until a fire breaks out in the blue team’s kitchen. The red team also argues over how to plate everything.

-The blue team also runs into plating issues.

-Before long, the service is over. Both charities loved the food, but Chef Gordon Ramsay thinks that there was much to be desired in the kitchen.

-Kyle and Hannah win for the night and must pick two people from their teams for elimination. They both talk to their team members, which only leads to a lot of anger.

-Joe and Egypt are nominated for the blue team, while Amanda and Ann Marie are nominated for the red team.

-Ann Marie is eliminated, followed by Joe.

-More next week, stay tuned.