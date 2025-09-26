Heidi Klum Returns to Project Runway

Heidi Klum is on the runway again, Project Runway, that is! People Magazine has announced that she will be returning to her Emmy Award winning role next season.

The AGT judge originally hosted the show from 2004 to 2017. She won an Emmy Award in 2013 with Tim Gunn and racked up nine nominations during her time on the show.

No word yet on when her return episode will debut. Stay tuned!