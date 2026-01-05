Critics Choice Awards 2026: All the Winners
2026 Critics’ Choice Awards Film Winners
Best Picture
Bugonia
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Jay Kelly
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Wicked: For Good
Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Joel Edgerton (Train Dreams)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Best Supporting Actor
Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Adam Sandler (Jay Kelly)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Best Supporting Actress
Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Best Young Actor/Actress
Everett Blunck (The Plague)
Miles Caton (Sinners)
Cary Christopher (Weapons)
Shannon Mahina Gorman (Rental Family)
Jacobi Jupe (Hamnet)
Nina Ye (Left-Handed Girl)
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Best Original Screenplay
Noah Baumbach and Emily Mortimer (Jay Kelly)
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Zach Cregger (Weapons)
Eva Victor (Sorry, Baby)
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar (Train Dreams)
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, and Jahye Lee (No Other Choice)
Guillermo del Toro (Frankenstein)
Will Tracy (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Best Casting and Ensemble
Nina Gold (Hamnet)
Douglas Aibel and Nina Gold (Jay Kelly)
Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)
Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
Francine Maisler (Sinners)
Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey (Wicked: For Good)
Best Cinematography
Claudio Miranda (F1)
Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
Łukasz Żal (Hamnet)
Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)
Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Best Production Design
Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)
Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)
Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton (Hamnet)
Jack Fisk and Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)
Hannah Beachler and Monique Champagne (Sinners)
Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales (Wicked: For Good)
Best Editing
Kirk Baxter (A House of Dynamite)
Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)
Viridiana Lieberman (The Perfect Neighbor)
Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)
Best Costume Design
Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)
Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)
Lindsay Pugh (Hedda)
Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella (Kiss of the Spider Woman)
Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)
Best Hair and Makeup
Flora Moody and John Nolan (28 Years Later)
Mike Hill, Jordan Samuel, and Cliona Furey (Frankenstein)
Siân Richards, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine, and Shunika Terry (Sinners)
Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, and Mia Neal (The Smashing Machine)
Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat, and Jason Collins (Weapons)
Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount (Wicked: For Good)
Best Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)
Ryan Tudhope, Nikeah Forde, Robert Harrington, Nicolas Chevallier, Eric Leven, Edward Price, and Keith Dawson (F1)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, and José Granell (Frankenstein)
Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, and Kirstin Hall (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)
Michael Ralla, Espen Nordahl, Guido Wolter, and Donnie Dean (Sinners)
Stephane Ceretti, Enrico Damm, Stéphane Nazé, and Guy Williams (Superman)
Best Stunt Design
Stephen Dunlevy, Kyle Gardiner, Jackson Spidell, Jeremy Marinas, Jan Petřina, Domonkos Párdányi, and Kinga Kósa-Gavalda (Ballerina)
Gary Powell, Luciano Bacheta, and Craig Dolby (F1)
Wade Eastwood (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)
Brian Machleit (One Battle After Another)
Andy Gill (Sinners)
Giedrius Nagys (Warfare)
Best Animated Feature
Arco
Elio
In Your Dreams
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Comedy
The Ballad of Wallis Island
Eternity
Friendship
The Naked Gun
The Phoenician Scheme
Splitsville
Best Foreign Language Film
Belén
It Was Just an Accident
Left-Handed Girl
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sirāt
Best Song
“Drive” — Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin (F1)
“Golden” — Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy (KPop Demon Hunters)
“I Lied to You” — Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
“Clothed by the Sun” — Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)
“Train Dreams” — Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner (Train Dreams)
“The Girl in the Bubble” — Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: For Good)
Best Score
Hans Zimmer (F1)
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Daniel Lopatin (Marty Supreme)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Best Sound
Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta, and Gareth John (F1)
Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, and Greg Chapman (Frankenstein)
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco, and David V. Butler (Sinners)
Laia Casanovas (Sirāt)
Mitch Low, Glenn Freemantle, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, and Richard Spooner (Warfare)
2026 Critics’ Choice Awards Television Winners
Best Drama Series
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (Paradise)
Diego Luna (Andor)
Mark Ruffalo (Task)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Billy Bob Thornton (Landman)
Noah Wyle (The Pitt)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates (Matlock)
Carrie Coon (The Gilded Age)
Britt Lower (Severance)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Rhea Seehorn (Pluribus)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Patrick Ball (The Pitt)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Ato Essandoh (The Diplomat)
- Wood Harris (Forever)
- Tom Pelphrey (Task)
- Tramell Tillman (Severance)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nicole Beharie (The Morning Show)
Denée Benton (The Gilded Age)
Allison Janney (The Diplomat)
Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt)
Greta Lee (The Morning Show)
Skye P. Marshall (Matlock)
Best Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- Elsbeth
- Ghosts
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Righteous Gemstones
- The Studio
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)
Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)
David Alan Grier (St. Denis Medical)
Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones)
Seth Rogen (The Studio)
Alexander Skarsgård (Murderbot)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell (Nobody Wants This)
- Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
- Rose McIver (Ghosts)
- Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones)
- Carrie Preston (Elsbeth)
- Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz (The Studio)
Paul W. Downs (Hacks)
Asher Grodman (Ghosts)
Oscar Nuñez (The Paper)
Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
Timothy Simons (Nobody Wants This)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Justine Lupe (Nobody Wants This)
- Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live)
- Rebecca Wisocky (Ghosts)
Best Limited Series
Adolescence
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Movie Made for Television
- Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
- Deep Cover
- The Gorge
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Summer of ’69
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Michael Chernus (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy)
- Stephen Graham (Adolescence)
- Brian Tyree Henry (Dope Thief)
- Charlie Hunnam (Monster: The Ed Gein Story)
- Matthew Rhys (The Beast in Me)
- Michael Shannon (Death by Lightning)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Jessica Biel (The Better Sister)
- Meghann Fahy (Sirens)
- Sarah Snook (All Her Fault)
- Michelle Williams (Dying for Sex)
- Robin Wright (The Girlfriend)
- Renée Zellweger (Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Owen Cooper (Adolescence)
- Wagner Moura (Dope Thief)
- Nick Offerman (Death by Lightning)
- Michael Peña (All Her Fault)
- Ashley Walters (Adolescence)
- Ramy Youssef (Mountainhead)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
- Erin Doherty (Adolescence)
- Betty Gilpin (Death by Lightning)
- Marin Ireland (Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy)
- Sophia Lillis (All Her Fault)
- Julianne Moore (Sirens)
- Christine Tremarco (Adolescence)
Best Foreign Language Series
- Acapulco
- Last Samurai Standing
- Mussolini: Son of the Century
- Red Alert
- Squid Game
- When No One Sees Us
Best Animated Series
- Bob’s Burgers
- Harley Quinn
- Long Story Short
- Marvel Zombies
- South Park
- Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Best Talk Show
- The Daily Show
- Hot Ones
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen
Best Variety Series
- Conan O’Brien Must Go
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
Best Comedy Special
- Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
- Caleb Hearon: Model Comedian
- Leanne Morgan: Unspeakable Things
- Marc Maron: Panicked
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special