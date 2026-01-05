Critics Choice Awards 2026: All the Winners

Click to rate this post!

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Best Movie Made for Television

All Her Fault

Presenters Announced for The Critics Choice Awards

See also

See also Presenters Announced for The Critics Choice Awards

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Timothy Simons (Nobody Wants This)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ted Danson (A Man on the Inside)

Adam Brody (Nobody Wants This)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, and Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

See also

See also Critics Choice Documentary Awards 2923

“The Girl in the Bubble” — Stephen Schwartz (Wicked: For Good)

“Clothed by the Sun” — Daniel Blumberg (The Testament of Ann Lee)

No Other Choice

It Was Just an Accident

The Ballad of Wallis Island

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

In Your Dreams

Brian Machleit (One Battle After Another)

Alex Wuttke, Ian Lowe, Jeff Sutherland, and Kirstin Hall (Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning)

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier, and Laura Blount (Wicked: For Good)

Kazu Hiro, Felix Fox, and Mia Neal (The Smashing Machine)

Flora Moody and John Nolan (28 Years Later)

Best Hair and Makeup

Colleen Atwood and Christine Cantella (Kiss of the Spider Woman)

Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)

Rainn Wilson Does Artwork for The Office

See also

See also Rainn Wilson Does Artwork for The Office

Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales (Wicked: For Good)

Kasra Farahani and Jille Azis (The Fantastic Four: First Steps)

Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)

Tiffany Little Canfield and Bernard Telsey (Wicked: For Good)

Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

Best Casting and Ensemble

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don Mckellar, and Jahye Lee (No Other Choice)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Benicio del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

One Battle After Another

Search for:

Archives Archives Select Month January 2026 December 2025 November 2025 October 2025 September 2025 August 2025 July 2025 June 2025 May 2025 April 2025 March 2025 February 2025 January 2025 December 2024 November 2024 October 2024 September 2024 October 2023 September 2023 August 2023 June 2023 May 2023 April 2023 March 2023 January 2023 December 2022 November 2022 October 2022 September 2022 August 2022 July 2022 June 2022 May 2022 April 2022 March 2022 February 2022 January 2022 December 2021 November 2021 October 2021 September 2021 August 2021 July 2021 June 2021 May 2021 April 2021 March 2021 February 2021 January 2021 December 2020 November 2020 October 2020 September 2020 August 2020 July 2020 June 2020 May 2020 April 2020 March 2020 February 2020 January 2020 December 2019 November 2019 October 2019 September 2019 August 2019