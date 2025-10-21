Eme Aqua Promotes Dessert Brand on Jatango

By Jules Lavallee

Eme Aqua, Founder of Eme’s Baked Goods, Luxury Gluten Free Treats Hosts Her New Live Show on Jatango

Eme Aqua is the visionary founder and culinary force behind Eme’s Baked Goods, a luxury health-conscious catering and wellness brand redefining clean indulgence. Rooted in her passion for wholesome, gluten-free, and inclusive ingredients, Eme’s creations celebrate flavor without compromise—crafted for those who value wellness, beauty, and connection.

From curating exquisite catering experiences to offering online orders of her signature gluten-free cookie and brownie mixes, Eme is building a brand that bridges wellness and sophistication. Her journey from intimate gatherings to high-profile LA events—including Modern Day Wife, Clean Living Magazine’s Oscar Experience, and the prestigious DPA Pre-Emmys Gifting Suites—has positioned her as one of Hollywood’s emerging culinary and lifestyle voices.

As her visibility grows across Los Angeles’ luxury and entertainment circles, Eme continues to align her brand with the city’s vibrant, health-focused culture—expanding into branded merchandise, wellness catering, and clean-label desserts designed to nourish both body and spirit. With every creation, she’s proving that wellness can be glamorous, and indulgence can be good for you.

The holidays are around the corner, tell us about your clients and the BeSpoke Luxury Gift Boxes for the holidays.

My clients are health-conscious food lovers who don’t want to compromise on taste or quality. They value clean labels, ethical sourcing, and elevated experiences—whether they’re purchasing for themselves, their families, or as gifts. Many are busy professionals, wellness advocates, and thoughtful gift-givers looking for something truly special. I also cater to event hosts who want their gatherings to reflect intention and sophistication, from intimate soirées to large-scale luxury events.

The BeSpoke Luxury Gift Box was created with these discerning customers in mind. It’s a curated collection of artisanal gluten-free cookies and brownies made with premium ingredients like Guittard chocolate, organic coconut sugar, and our signature gluten-free flour blend. Each box includes 12 hand-selected treats in thoughtful flavor combinations, and it’s beautifully packaged for a memorable unboxing experience. It’s more than a gift—it’s a moment of indulgence you can feel good about.

You are standing out from your competitors by hosting a Live Show on Jatango. Tell us about your strategy and what excites you the most.

Jatango lets me blend storytelling, entertainment, and shopping in one space. My strategy is to be genuine and share joy through baking. I’ll be talking about the inspiration behind my products—each made with gluten-free, ethically sourced ingredients and indulgent flavor. What excites me most is that viewers can watch, connect, and purchase instantly—it’s a cozy kitchen experience brought to life online.You can join me from my kitchen on October 22 at 10 AM PST on Jatango.

Jatango is the first site that lets you go live on FB & Jatango at the same time while selling on both platforms- It is super fun and Interactive. What sets Jatango apart is their unique Dual Lives feature: the store or product owner showcases the item, while partnered sellers bring their audiences into the same live show. Together, they create an instant collaboration where the product has authority, and the seller has reach—turning every broadcast into a powerful, community-driven sales event. With Jatango, live shopping isn’t just about selling, it’s about multiplying impact—where stores and creators win together.

Take us through your Live Show. How easy is it to set up, and how are you preparing for it?

The platform is so user-friendly. I’ll be broadcasting right from my kitchen surrounded by my products—our gluten-free cookie mix, brownies, and new branded merchandise like aprons and kitchen tools. My team and I are preparing with social media teasers, behind-the-scenes clips, and recipe sneak peeks to build excitement. The show is designed to be interactive and fun, with giveaways, baking tips, and real-time engagement.

Share your plans for promotion for the holidays with the help of Jatango.

We’re going ALL IN for the holidays! I’ll be hosting weekly Live Shows featuring holiday cookie gift boxes, catering offerings, and gluten-free mixes perfect for thoughtful gifting. From dessert tables to curated boxes, everything is designed to make celebrations easier and more meaningful. My next Live Show is October 31 at 10 AM—a festive kickoff to the holiday season.

Tell us about your catering services and your new cookbook.

Catering has become one of the most exciting and fulfilling parts of my business. At Eme’s Baked Goods, we create vibrant, health-conscious spreads that bring both flavor and elegance to every event. Whether it’s an intimate gathering or a large-scale celebration, our offerings are designed to wow the palate and the eye.

We offer an extensive selection of fresh small bites, including:

Assorted skewers – Chicken, tofu, pork, and colorful vegan options with seasonal vegetables

Elegant canapés – Crafted with premium ingredients and artistic presentation

Lush fruit and salad stations – Often styled with a stunning backdrop of fresh florals and vegetables to create a feast for the senses

Every element is thoughtfully prepared to reflect our brand’s commitment to wellness, beauty, and celebration. Clients come to us because they know we deliver flavor-forward dishes with an unforgettable presentation—food that nourishes and delights.

My cookbook is a true labor of love—a vibrant collection of health-conscious recipes designed to nourish both body and soul.

www.emesbakedgoods.biz www.jatango.com