Doom Patrol Season 1 To Be Released On DVD

BURBANK, CA (July 1, 2019) – Things are about to get weird! Get ready for nonstop action as the world’s favorite misfit DC Super Heroes are about to enter our universe with the release of Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season on Blu-ray and DVD on October 1, 2019 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Strap yourself in for an exhilarating ride with all 15 episodes from the first season of the DC UNIVERSE original series, plus enjoy the captivating extra features including gag reel and deleted scenes. Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($30.99 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Both sets have an order due date of August 27, 2019. Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers (available on August 26th in the U.S.).

Following the mysterious disappearance of their leader, Dr. Niles Caulder (“The Chief”), these reluctant heroes will find themselves in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of superpowered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them.

With Blu-ray’s unsurpassed picture and sound, Doom Patrol: The Complete First Season will be released in 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. The 2-disc Blu-ray will feature a high-definition Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of all 15 episodes from season one (available in the U.S.).

Doom Patrol stars Diane Guerrero (“Orange is the New Black”), April Bowlby (“Two and a Half Men”), Joivan Wade (“Doctor Who”) and Alan Tudyk (“Firefly,” Serenity) with Matt Bomer (Magic Mike), and Brendan Fraser (The Mummy), and a special appearance by Timothy Dalton (License to Kill). Based on the characters from DC, Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Riverdale,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow)”, Jeremy Carver (“Supernatural,” “Frequency”), Geoff Johns (Aquaman, Wonder Woman), Chris Dingess (Agent Carter, Eastwick) and Sarah Schechter (“The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Blindspot,” “Black Lightning”). Doom Patrol is the second original live-action series from the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service.

DIGITAL FEATURES

Gag Reel

BLU-RAY & DVD FEATURES

Deleted Scenes

15 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

Pilot Donkey Patrol Puppet Patrol Cult Patrol Paw Patrol Doom Patrol Patrol Therapy Patrol Danny Patrol Jane Patrol Hair Patrol Frances Patrol Cyborg Patrol Flex Patrol Penultimate Patrol Ezekiel Patrol

DIGITAL

The first season of Doom Patrol will be available to own on Digital on August 26th (in the U.S.). Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, PlayStation, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included in the U.S. with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs for redemption and cloud storage.

