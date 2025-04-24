Vanderpump Villa: The Cast Speaks

The cast of Vanderpump Villa discuss the difficulty of managing multiple personalities, the importance of trust among returnees, and the pressure to meet Lisa’s high standards.



Loving Lisa:

They admire Lisa’s leadership style, which fosters a collaborative environment and inspires confidence.

Joining the Cast

The decision to join the show was often random or influenced by a desire to be part of the Vanderpump brand. The cast also loved having amazing opportunities, including traveling to Europe and the impact of being on the show.

Challenges of Filming:

• The large number of people in the house.

• The difficulty of executing events with many personalities and the added pressure of working for Lisa.

• The trust involved when working with people they know well and the challenge of filtering out those with the wrong intentions.

Working with Lisa:

• The cast admits that there is pressure to emulate her excellence, adding that there was a clear vision and it was important to meet her expectations.

• They also find Lisa’s hard work and attention to detail inspiring and mentions learning to be more confident.

• They emphasize the importance of not letting Lisa down and love the motherly figure she represents.

• Lisa brings people back because she knows they will deliver, and she instills confidence in them.

Lisa’s Leadership Style

• The team highlights Lisa’s ability to make people feel like they work with her, not for her, which contributes to her success, noting Lisa’s success in making people feel valued and invested in.

• Lisa’s leadership has positively impacted their lives and made them feel like an investment, offering the balance between being a boss and a mothering figure, and how Lisa’s decisions are always logical.