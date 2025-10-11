Celebrity Spotlight: George Marriner Maull

George Marriner Maull is an incredible, talented man whose music is calming, familiar and perfect for these uncertain times. The Emmy nominated composer founded The Discovery Orchestra and has huge plans for a virtual show April 29th NJTV at 8pm EST called Discover The Firebird.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, George said that this special is his way og helping others during these trying times. He thinks that it is important for people to come together and thinks that music is a good way to make that happen. George is very empathetic and concerned about what is happening and wants to help in any way he can.

Although George is filled with incredible talent, he is the poster child of the expression ‘it’s what is what’s inside that is important.’ He has such a huge heart and filled with so much love that it is impossible not to want to be his friend. Throughout the entire interview, he expressed love and concern for everyone during these times, making it obvious that he is the loving, caring person that we all need right now. While he is still focused on his work, he still takes time to do his part and help others. He is what America needs right now, not only because of his talent, but because of the love he shares with those around him. He is one of our unsung heroes and should be commended for all he does!