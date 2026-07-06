Big Brother Reveals Fan Experiences

Tuesday, July 7 LIVE at 12:00 PM, ET /9: 00 AM, PT . Then, the 24/7 BIG BROTHER live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV Friday, July 10 at 9:00 PM, ET /6: 00 PM, PT . For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive 24/7 BIG BROTHER will debut two new live fan experiences on YouTube this week. Season 28 Houseguests will be announced exclusively in the inaugural BIG BROTHER: BROVEAL tomorrow,. Then, theBIG BROTHER live feeds will launch on Paramount+ and Pluto TV. For the first time ever, feeds will also go live on YouTube at that time and be available for limited periods following each episode throughout the summer. Paramount+ and Pluto subscribers will continue to have exclusive access to the live feeds.

Subscribe to the official BIG BROTHER YouTube channel for the cast announcement, live feeds and more content than ever.

In the BIG BROTHER: BROVEAL livestream, host Julie Chen Moonves gives viewers an inside look at this season’s BIG BROTHER: TIME TRIP-themed house and introduces the new Houseguests. The YouTube livestream waiting room is now open.

Following the premiere of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED ( July 10, 8:00-9:00 PM, ET /PT ), the BIG BROTHER live feeds open on Paramount+ and Pluto and the show’s official YouTube channel. All season, viewers can watch the game unfold live for a limited time on YouTube following each episode of BIG BROTHER and BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED.

About Big Brother

BIG BROTHER returns for its biggest season ever with a special 90-minute premiere on Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET /PT), followed by the season premiere of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday, July 10 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET /PT). A 90-minute Sunday episode of the main series will cap off the opening weekend on Sunday, July 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET /PT).

Season 28 will see the most original hours of programming in 25 years since BIG BROTHER’s 2000 debut, with extended 90-minute Wednesday episodes and the return of BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED on Friday nights throughout the season. And, BIG BROTHER will make television history this season as the first primetime series to hit 1,000 original episodes later this summer.