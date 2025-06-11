Big Brother 25 Live Feeds: Friday Fun

WARNING: THIS POST CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR BIG BROTHER 25. ALL INFORMATION WAS OBTAINED FROM THE LIVE FEEDS ON PARAMOUNT PLUS AND BIG BROTHER NETWORK. READ AT YOUR OWN RISK.

FRIDAY FEED HIGHLIGHTS:

Kirsten feels left out of the house and wonders if people are forming alliances without her.

Luke and Matt wonder who Reilly is putting on the block. She tells them she has no idea because there might be a twist later.

Kirsten seems like a favorite to vote out.

America and Blue talk about Kirsten and think she is staying on the block.

Reilly and Hisam talk about Kirsten and she admits that she cannot see herself working with her at this point.

Jag, Izzy, Blue and Matt are not on the Memory Wall, much to their confusion. They wonder if this means another twist is in play.

Hisam likes the idea of who is on the block.

Blue tells Izzy she isn’t sure she could trust the people in the Scary room and wouldn’t be friends with them right away in real life. Izzy, in turn, talks about this conversation with Cirie and Felicia.

Rumors are swirling around that Reilly is hooking up with Matt. Both Hisam and America notified Reilly of this.

More people become aware that Felicia is going on the block as a pawn.

Izzy, Bowie, Felicia and Cirie have a final four deal.

After the Nomination Ceremony, Jared and Cory are declared safe.

Reilly and Blue talk about how some of their fellow houseguests might be lying about their careers.

Kirsten and Reilly are avoiding each other.

Reilly and Jag talk about how they think Felicia will be safe. The only concern is if Kirsten wins the POV and will throw a wrench into the plans to get rid of her.

Reilly recruits Matt into her alliance.

Cirie wants Jared to take Felicia off the block if he wins POV>

Kirsten is upset about being on the block and comforted by some of her housemates.

There is talk about Felicia throwing the veto, but she isn’t sure she wants to at this point. However, she is sure no one would be mad if she wins and removes herself from the block.

Cirie and Izzy seem to be bonding more. They agree they trust Jared, Mecole, Hisam, Blue, Felicia and Bowie…they all seem to be in an alliance, but don’t want to say it (use the word) out loud.

Cirie thinks Hisam will put Cory on the block if Felicia is taken off.

Cory seems to be the next target once Kirsten is gone.

Things seem to be going okay with everyone hanging out and eating….but before long, Kirsten makes the existence of the Phalanx 5 known to Izzy and Hisam.

Trust is questioned, but most people decide they trust each other for now.

Cirie gives Kirsten a pep talk and explains why she is a target.

Cirie, Felicia, Izzy, Mecole and Bowie are in a new alliance called Bye Bye Bitches.

Matt, Reilly, Blue, Cameron and Jag form The Handfuls alliance and discuss who else to add. They will be the core 5 and if they add three more, they will them they are in The Family alliance.

Cirie fills Izzy in on the new alliance being formed and thinks they should add to theirs. Izzy agrees and wants to add Hisam.

