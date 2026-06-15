Ariana Grande Launches Brighter Days Ahead Foundation

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation by Ariana Grande uplifts and directly funds small organizations that provide protection, support, and vital resources for vulnerable communities.

With a focus on protecting trans and LGBTQ+ rights, expanding access to mental health care, and responding with care and compassion in moments of crisis, The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation champions justice and equity for our friends in need. Through four core funds, The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation supports organizations that provide care and resources for communities in need.

The Brighter Days Ahead Foundation channels its support through four core funds:

Protect & Defend Fund

The Protect & Defend Fund empowers grassroots groups that advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, civil rights, and reproductive justice, helping to create communities where people feel safe, supported, and have care and resources to turn to.

Our grantees: Defending Our Neighbors Fund, Elevated Access, G.L.I.T.S, Lambda Legal, Transgender Law Center, Trans Youth Emergency Project

Heal & Dream Fund

The Heal & Dream Fund expands access to mental health care and community support, helping people feel seen, understood, and able to heal.

Our grantees: Trans Lifeline, Backline, National Queer & Trans Therapists of Color Network, Jack.org

Seen & Celebrated Fund

The Seen & Celebrated Fund helps ensure LGBTQ+ voices and stories are heard and shared.

Our grantees: Gender Liberation Movement, Glisten Rainbow Library, SAGE USA, TransLash, Transanta

Emergency Support Fund

The Emergency Support Fund is a responsive fund that helps communities meet urgent moments with aid and resources, providing rapid support and relief during times of collective need.

Recent grantees include: Humanity Crew, New York Cares, Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, Save the Children UK, This Is About Humanity, and Troop 6000

From Ariana:

“I am beyond excited to finally announce the brighter days ahead foundation. Our mission is to support, protect, and provide resources for our vulnerable friends in need. Through four different funds, we will be supporting handfuls of incredible organizations that provide the safe space and care that is desperately needed by so many right now. It has been my privilege to be able to support these causes on my own over the years, and I’m grateful to now be able to expand that reach and amplify the life-saving work that these organizations do through the brighter days ahead foundation.”