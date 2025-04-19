Inspirational: Coaching Boys into Men

Coaching Boys into Men

TVGrapevine is known for reporting on the best of the best when it comes to TV, entertainment, and celebrity news. However there are times when we want to honor the best of the best when it comes to being inspirational and making a difference. This is why I am proud to be doing this incredible story on Coaching Boys into Men, which is a local event happening in Central Pennsylvania next weekend.

The event, which is run by Carestar, is a ‘fun run’ which will bring awareness to important issues our world faces today, including but not limited to domestic violence, teen dating violence, sexual abuse and other similar topics. Coaches in charge of this event are trained in dealing with such issues and are using the run as a platform to inform and educate people on how to deal with and handle such situations and topics.

My friend Xavier Bell is one of the men in charge of this event and works for carestar.com. His compassion and heart are what helps make this organization so amazing and his determination and drive are what is going to help make this event a success.

Hearing him talk about the importance of this events and bringing awareness to these topics was amazing and to know him is an honor.

Thank you, Xavier and thank you to your amazing co-workers and friends at carestar.com for making this event and helping those in need. You are all incredible humans and I am blessed to know you and call you a friend.

The Coaching Boys into Men event takes place in State College, PA on April 27th at Tudek Park, starting at 11:15am.