America's Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022
Recaps

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on September 7, 2022 @ 9:14 pm

America’s Got Talent Recap for 9/7/2022

Tonight is the last America’s Got Talent results show before the finale. Two acts will move on and then America will vote for the eleventh act to join the already chosen acts.

 

Aubrey Burchell, Kristen Cruz and Travis Japan are on the stage first. Kristen moves on, the other two are eliminated.

 

Blade 2 Blade, Shu Takada and Kristy Sellars are next to find out their fate. Kristy moves on, the other two are eliminated.

 

Max Ostler and Urban Crew are up next. Urban Crew moves on, Max goes home.

 

Mayyas, Mervant Vera and Jordan Conley are next on stage. Mayyas and Mervant move on, Jordan goes home.

 

Top three!  Kristy, Mayyas and Mervant.

 

Top two! Kristy and Mayyas.

 

Simon introduces a performance from a musical called & Juliet. It is an interesting performance and am curious to see more.

 

Wildcard time! America will vote on which one of these acts will move to the finals.

 

Simon–Players Choir

Sofia–Celia Munoz

Heidi–Lily Meola

Howie– Don McMillan

 

America has voted and Celia is in the finals!

 

Finale next week, stay tuned!

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 15, 2021
  2. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 22, 2021
  3. America’s Got Talent Recap for June 29, 2021
  4. America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/20/2021
See also  Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenet Ramsey Recap for Umbrella of Suspicion

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lokale webpräsenz bizprox. regionale sichtbarkeit blogger in. ### die entstehung von vardi flowers.