America’s Got Talent Recap for 7/7/2026

We are in week five of season twenty-one on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Mel B, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Each one has two Golden Buzzers. Simon, Terry, and Sofia have each used one so far and Howie and Mel B have used both of theirs.

Barrio Dance Factory: They are a dance group who do a routine to several different songs, including Another One Bites the Dust and Don’t Stop Me Now. It is adorable and fun to watch.

Howie says no, but the others disagree and send them through.

Godfrey Daniels: He is dressed like Bert as a clown…..and does a musical routine with a bouncy balloon….all without saying a word. The ladies are not amused, but the guys like him….so he is sent home after his balloon is popped,

Vahtang: He is from Georgia the country and his act is him doing a rendition of Black Betty. It is quite entertaining when he adds a bunch of beatboxing and dancing.

He is in the next round.

Kameron Marshall: He is a magician and an AGT superfan. His act consists of card guessing, counting and number changing…..and all the cards the judges choose match up to his tattoos.

Simon is on the fence, but he is sent through anyway.

Darrell Moten: He is another magician who is performing live for the first time. He also does a card act, where Simon chooses a card, which ends up back in the box……..and somehow it ends up NOT in the box due to an error by Simon? What? He is almost in tears and asks to come back later. Poor guy. Simon claims his glasses made him think it was the same card.

Wait, now Darrell is on a screen and has Simon give him a color and a number. Turquoise and 77. This was prerecorded….or was it……and then Simon looks behind him and sees Darrell in the flesh….with the card Simon originally chose.

He is in the next round….even though Mel B says no.

Nene Royal: She is fifteen and performing the day before her sixteenth birthday. Her dad is with her and her biggest supporter. She sings Zombie while playing the electric guitar. I didn’t expect that, but it was incredible! She is such a joy to watch!

Four yeses!!!

Royal Lasers: They were backup dancers for the AGT residency in Vegas a few years back and now they want to do their own act, which has lights, lasers, fire, monsters and of course dancing to Larger than Life by BSB.

Terry loves it so much he gives it a Golden Buzzer!!!!

Jesse White Tumbling Team: This has been around for decades……and Jesse himself is there to cheer them on at the tender young age of 92. The act is filled with so many tricks, movements and spirit that I am smiling from start to finish.

Four yeses.

Rejected act…..

Travis Garland: He toured with The Pussycat Dolls, Justin Bieber and performed on Dancing With the Stars. Now he is ready to be center stage by doing a rendition of Dream On by Aerosmith.

Sofia and Howie are on the fence, but in the end, he gets three yeses and moves to the next round.

Abresh: He does a balancing act to the song Hope….which is incredible…..with every line, he adds another thing to balance on and manages to symbolize the message of the song as he stays on the top of every item.

Three yeses….and a no from Simon.

Daniel Alvarez: He is paralyzed from the chest down after a spinal injury. He uses this as inspiration for his comedy act, saying how he got shot at a Halloween party dressed as Spiderman and left as Latin Professor X, applies for jobs he can’t do, having dirty shoes, comparing himself to a Toy Story character and more. He is a HOOT.

Four yeses!

Haley and Jeff: They do a country duo with comedy making fun of the size of…..trucks. They are buzzed off stage.

Neil and Brian: They do a duo of their own using an original song about glitter and the Golden Buzzer with glitter accessories added as the song goes on. This would be fun for a preschool event. Call me crazy, but I love this!

Simon loves it, but they are sent home.

More next week, stay tuned.