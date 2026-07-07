Big Brother 28 Cast Revealed

Update: Entertainment Weekly has revealed that BB alum Angela Murray and Survivor’s Rick Devens will also be joining the cast.

BIG BROTHER announced today on its YouTube channel’s “Broveal” the 14 Houseguests set to move into the house during the 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Additional surprise Houseguests will be revealed on air. This season’s cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, daughter of an ’80s pop star, and a DRAG RACE All Star, among others. This new group of Houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.

Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Friday, July 10 at 9:00 PM, ET/6:00 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV and, for the first time, available on the show’s official YouTube channel for a limited time after every BIG BROTHER and BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED episode.

The following are the 14 Houseguests competing this summer:

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Name: Ashley Trail

Age: 24

Hometown: Alton, Ill.

Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bartender

Name: Barrett Pfeiffer

Age: 27

Hometown: Benton, Ark.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Jumbotron engineer

Name: Chuk Anyanwu

Age: 27

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Supply chain analyst

Name: Drew Campbell

Age: 22

Hometown: Temecula, Calif.

Occupation: Surgical dental assistant

Name: Haley Thogmartin

Age: 29

Hometown: Neosho, Mo.

Current City: Wildwood, Mo.

Occupation: Telemedicine executive

Name: Jason De Puy

Age: 35

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.

Occupation: Drag queen

Name: Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk

Age: 32

Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.

Occupation: MMA fighter

Name: LaTrice Verrett

Age: 57

Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.

Current City: Maplewood, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique salesperson

Name: Lyric Medeiros

Age: 25

Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii

Occupation: Attorney

Name: Mallory Aurichio

Age: 24

Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.

Occupation: Rocket scientist

Name: Melody Morris

Age: 24

Hometown: Thornton, Colo.

Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.

Occupation: Corporate game show host

Name: Rome Seymour

Age: 28

Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.

Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Pickleball coach

Name: Taylor Brown

Age: 27

Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.

Occupation: Elementary school counselor

Name: Yash Patel

Age: 24

Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.

Occupation: Financial analyst

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.