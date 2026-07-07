Big Brother 28 Cast Revealed
Big Brother 28 Cast Revealed
Update: Entertainment Weekly has revealed that BB alum Angela Murray and Survivor’s Rick Devens will also be joining the cast.
BIG BROTHER announced today on its YouTube channel’s “Broveal” the 14 Houseguests set to move into the house during the 90-minute premiere Thursday, July 9 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Additional surprise Houseguests will be revealed on air. This season’s cast includes an MMA fighter, rocket scientist, game show host, daughter of an ’80s pop star, and a DRAG RACE All Star, among others. This new group of Houseguests is stepping into a summer where nothing is as it seems, where every twist rewrites the rules, and where time becomes the ultimate twist.
Viewers can catch every unfiltered moment with BIG BROTHER Live Feeds when they open Friday, July 10 at 9:00 PM, ET/6:00 PM, PT on Paramount+* and Pluto TV and, for the first time, available on the show’s official YouTube channel for a limited time after every BIG BROTHER and BIG BROTHER: UNLOCKED episode.
The following are the 14 Houseguests competing this summer:
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Name: Ashley Trail
Age: 24
Hometown: Alton, Ill.
Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bartender
Name: Barrett Pfeiffer
Age: 27
Hometown: Benton, Ark.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Jumbotron engineer
Name: Chuk Anyanwu
Age: 27
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Supply chain analyst
Name: Drew Campbell
Age: 22
Hometown: Temecula, Calif.
Occupation: Surgical dental assistant
Name: Haley Thogmartin
Age: 29
Hometown: Neosho, Mo.
Current City: Wildwood, Mo.
Occupation: Telemedicine executive
Name: Jason De Puy
Age: 35
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Current City: West Hollywood, Calif.
Occupation: Drag queen
Name: Kamuela “Kamu” Kirk
Age: 32
Hometown: Phoenix, Ariz.
Occupation: MMA fighter
Name: LaTrice Verrett
Age: 57
Hometown: Kankakee, Ill.
Current City: Maplewood, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique salesperson
Name: Lyric Medeiros
Age: 25
Hometown: Honolulu, Hawaii
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Mallory Aurichio
Age: 24
Hometown: Township of Washington, N.J.
Occupation: Rocket scientist
Name: Melody Morris
Age: 24
Hometown: Thornton, Colo.
Current City: Maricopa, Ariz.
Occupation: Corporate game show host
Name: Rome Seymour
Age: 28
Hometown: Traverse City, Mich.
Current City: Delray Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Pickleball coach
Name: Taylor Brown
Age: 27
Hometown: Deerfield Beach, Fla.
Occupation: Elementary school counselor
Name: Yash Patel
Age: 24
Hometown: Monroe Township, N.J.
Occupation: Financial analyst
BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 100 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment in association with Banijay Americas.
*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live, but will have access to on-demand the day after the episode airs.