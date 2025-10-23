SAG 2025 Presenters Announced

LOS ANGELES (February 20, 2025) – Today, the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® revealed the presenters for this year’s show, which will air live globally on Netflix Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall.

The only awards show for actors, by actors, the SAG Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters, including Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, and activist, Jane Fonda.

Additional show presenters, booked by longtime SAG Awards Talent Producers Maggie Barrett Caulfield, Sarah Cowperthwaite, and Joey Petrovich, include Ariana Grande, Ayo Edebiri, Bowen Yang, Colin Farrell, Colman Domingo, Cynthia Erivo, David Duchovny, Drew Starkey, Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Fran Drescher, Gillian Anderson, Harrison Ford, Isabella Rossellini, Jack Quaid, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jessica Williams, Jodie Foster, Joey King, John Lithgow, Keke Palmer, Keri Russell, Kerry Washington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lily Gladstone, Lisa Kudrow, Marissa Bode, Mark Eydelshteyn, Max Greenfield, Michelle Yeoh, Mikey Madison, Millie Bobby Brown, Molly Shannon, Monica Barbaro, Pamela Anderson, Quinta Brunson, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Sergio Castellitto, Timothée Chalamet, Yura Borisov, Zoe Saldaña, Zooey Deschanel, and additional surprises to come during the show.

Award-winning actress and producer Kristen Bell will host the annual ceremony, which is produced by Silent House Productions in partnership with SAG-AFTRA. Michelin-starred chef David Chang will oversee the menu for the first time as Executive Chef. Lilly Singh and Sasheer Zamata will host the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards® Official Pre-Show, airing live globally on Netflix at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT.

ABOUT THE SAG AWARDS

One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year. Voted on by SAG-AFTRA’s robust and diverse membership of 122,000+ performers, the SAG Awards has the largest voting body on the awards circuit. Beloved for its style, simplicity, and genuine warmth, the show has become an industry favorite and one of the most prized honors since its debut in 1995.

ABOUT SILENT HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Silent House Group, which was recently named one of GQ’s 20 most creative companies in the world, is comprised of three divisions – Silent House Productions, Silent House Studios, and Silent House Events – which together form the global award-winning production company, design studio, and creative agency that stages and produces large scale global events. Silent House Productions produced the 98th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, NocheUFC at Las Vegas Sphere, and won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) for their work on Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love, in addition to four other Emmy nominations for the special, and produced the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which marked Netflix’s first-ever live awards show. Additionally, the award-winning team produced the Golden Globe-nominated film Taylor Swift I The Eras Tour in partnership with Taylor Swift Productions, among other notable projects. For more information, please visit: https://www.silent-house.com/ productions

ABOUT NETFLIX

Netflix is one of the world’s leading entertainment services, with over 300 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, films, and games across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can play, pause and resume watching as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, and can change their plans at any time.

