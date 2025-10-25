AGT’s Top 44 Revealed

Originally posted on July 30, 2020 @ 9:38 pm
UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – July 30, 2020 – “America’s Got Talent,” summer’s #1 show, has revealed the top 44 acts headed to the season 15 live shows, which premiere Tuesday, Aug. 11 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT) from Universal Studios Hollywood.
This season’s live shows will also feature an AGT “first,” with several of the acts having initially auditioned online during the remote auditions due to stay-at-home orders now coming to Los Angeles to perform in the live shows.
In the first four weeks of the live quarterfinals, 11 acts will perform each Tuesday and viewers can vote at NBC.com/AGTVote and via the “AGT” App (available through Google Play and on the App Store). In addition, Xfinity X1 customers will be able to vote via their set-top box during the live broadcast by saying “vote for AGT” into the X1 voice remote.
Results will be revealed during a one-hour telecast each Wednesday (8-9 p.m. ET/PT) with five acts going through each week to the semifinals. During the Wednesday night show, fans will have a chance to save an act in jeopardy during the telecast, via the “Dunkin’ Save.”
The acts appearing in the first live show on Tuesday, Aug. 11 are Archie Williams, Bello & Annaliese Nock, Divas & Drummers of Compton, Double Dragon, Feng E, FrenchieBabyy, Michael Yo, Pork Chop Revue, Golden Buzzer Roberta Battaglia, Shaquira McGrath, and Simon and Maria.
“America’s Got Talent” is once again dominating the summer ratings landscape, with original “AGT” episodes aired to date averaging 10.7 million viewers per episode in “live plus seven day” Nielsens and accounting for television’s six most-watched primetime programs since the end of the May sweep. With the addition of delayed viewers via DVR and digital platforms, the show’s May 26 season premiere has grown to 14.9 million viewers. In total, last summer’s 14thseason of “America’s Got Talent’ reached more than 86 million viewers.
The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history with more than 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.
The top 44 acts of season 15 are:
|Alan Silva
|@alanjonessilva
|https://youtu.be/B6BG8qvaaMs
|Aerial Act
|Alex Hooper
|@hooperhairpuff
|https://youtu.be/uzqOV2nbyTY
|Comedian
|Alexis Brownley
|@puppypalsshow
|https://youtu.be/YZKd1X6dNR8
|Animal Act
|Annie Jones
|@anniejonesau
|https://youtu.be/sxxPuBDhHTM
|Singer
|Archie Williams
|@ArchieWilliamsOfficial
|https://youtu.be/ShgOH1u78XA
|Singer
|BAD Salsa
|@badsalsagroup
|https://youtu.be/n7uMoKwPco4
|Dance Act
|Bello & Annaliese Nock
|@bellonock
|Online Audition/No Link Available
|Daredevils
|Bello Sisters
|@BelloSisters
|https://youtu.be/9Q_dPJ0BZP4
|Hand Balancing
|BONAVEGA
|@Bonavegamusic
|https://youtu.be/YrE16WX7da8
|Singer/Musician
|Bone Breakers
|@bonebreakersofficial
|https://youtu.be/1ixvRe5nBRY
|Variety
|Brandon Leake
|@brandon_leake_ctm
|https://youtu.be/tdjIFkM-ohQ
|Variety
|Brett Loudermilk
|@Loudermilk
|https://youtu.be/A0b6hrWdi_A
|Danger Act
|C.A. Wildcats
|@CA_Wildcats94
|https://youtu.be/Ospfvnn1neE
|Cheerleaders
|Celina Graves
|@Celinagravesofficial
|https://youtu.be/iMwAg9jrUJY
|Singer
|Cristina Rae
|@CristinaRaeSing
|https://youtu.be/dMGy_7iBTeE
|Singer
|Dance Town Family
|@dancetownfamily
|Online Audition/No Link Available
|Dance Act
|Daneliya Tuleshova
|@tuleshova_daneliya
|https://youtu.be/uP_xzn-QaEo
|Singer
|Divas & Drummers of Compton
|@divasofcompton
|https://youtu.be/etLVX2ZB6OA
|Music Act
|Double Dragon
|@doubledragontwins
|https://youtu.be/CW077YsJBQ0
|Singer/Dancer
|Feng E
|@fengeofficial
|No Link Available
|Music Act
|FrenchieBabyy
|@FrenchieBabyy
|https://youtu.be/ryPhv35ob-4
|Bone Breaking
|Jonathan Goodwin
|@jonathangoodwinofficial
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ik74SIZmcZA
|Daredevil
|Kameron Ross
|@KameronRoss
|https://youtu.be/HXD8Nqhv4cQ
|Singer
|Kelvin Dukes
|@kelvin.sings
|https://youtu.be/D_3HEuFUzyc
|Singer
|Kenadi Dodds
|@KenadiDoddsMusic
|https://youtu.be/DhmvYWK5KoI
|Singer
|Lightwave Theatre Company
|@lightwave.theatre
|https://youtu.be/qCa_EmnalFY
|Projection
|Malik Dope
|@malik.dope
|https://youtu.be/JwmAmCC2sMQ
|Music Act
|Max Major
|@itsmaxmajor
|https://youtu.be/PAWlVEHcpUk
|Mentalist
|Michael Yo
|@MichaelYo
|https://youtu.be/iCBTk8d5nHE
|Comedian
|Noah Epps
|@n0ahsart
|https://youtu.be/4lmEdjRK1hM
|Dancer
|Nolan Neal
|@nolanneal
|https://youtu.be/6WHNFIqh6V8
|Singer
|Pork Chop Revue
|@porkchoprevue
|https://youtu.be/NHOfUBJyLrQ
|Animal Act
|Resound
|@Officialresound
|https://youtu.be/xdWt0SST3DY
|Singers
|Roberta Battaglia
|@RobertaB.Official
|https://youtu.be/MHscI4TK55s
|Singer
|Shaquira McGrath
|@ShaquirabbySings
|https://youtu.be/RtKW7wyaJa4
|Singer
|Sheldon Riley
|@SheldonRiley
|https://youtu.be/pFzrq_C4V0M
|Singer
|Simon and Maria
|@SimonyMariaDance
|https://youtu.be/DFe90A01vdY
|Kid Salsa Duo
|Spyros Brothers
|@SpyrosBros
|https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cAev0pLIliw
|Diablo Duo
|The Shape
|@whoistheshape
|Online Audition/No Link Available
|Dance Crew
|Thomas Day
|@ThomasDayMusic
|https://youtu.be/TxUvG740GQM
|Singer
|Usama Siddiquee
|@UsamaStandsUp
|https://youtu.be/TMkiML-uFGU
|Comedian
|Vincent Marcs
|@VincentMarcus
|https://youtu.be/VkHSJBCim1g
|Impressionist
|Voices of our City Choir
|@VoicesOfOurCityChoir
|https://youtu.be/DvSRZNtnMQk
|Choir
|W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew
|@WaffleNYC
|https://youtu.be/JYpJUhXGZq8
|Dance Group
