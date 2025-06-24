American Ninja Warrior Athletes Advance

The most elite athletes in the country are back for Season 17 of NBC’s American Ninja Warrior in the qualifying rounds.

Last night, a record six ninjas did well enough to earn an attempt at the Mega Wall for a chance to win $10,000 – and two of them brought home the prize money, for the first time this season! 16-year-old Nacssa Garemorecontinued his perfect streak on the show in his third season, and 4-time finalist Isaiah Thomas topped the leaderboard for the men.

Isaiah Thomas – Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Last season’s runner-up Caleb Bergstrom and three other veterans also had attempts at the Mega Wall, but weren’t able to reach the prize this round. In a leaderboard filled with returning ninja legends, 15-year-old rookies Grace Gordon and Kaden Forsha also managed to make it to the semifinals.

Newly-engaged ninja couple Isabella Wakeham and Sam Folsom each took the course, following their exciting win at last year’s Couples Championship. Folsom finished third-fastest overall, while Wakeham impressed as the only ninja on the women’s side to complete the course and hit a buzzer.

Isabella Wakeham – Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC

Below, please find the top Ninjas who are advancing to the semi-finals from this qualifier.

The qualifiers continue next week on Monday, June 30(8/7c) on NBC.

Qualifying rounds continue in Las Vegas on the world’s most challenging obstacle course. The top 20 athletes of the night will advance to the semifinals.

Advancing to Semi-Finals

Isaiah Thomas Nacssa Garemore Sam Folsom Enzo Wilson Caleb Bergstrom R.J. Roman Kyle Soderman Kaden Forsha Karsten Williams Hunter Ogden Glenn Albright Kyle McCreight Isabella Wakeham Steven Bachta Todd Bourgeois Aidan Gonzales Grace Gordon Karen Potts Jaleesa Himka Jess Wombles