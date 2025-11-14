ICYMI: American Idol 2021 Top 16 Revealed
What to Watch

American Idol: This Season’s First Two Episodes

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on February 1, 2021 @ 7:19 pm

American Idol: This Season’s First Two Episodes

Here is a look at what to expect on the first two episodes of the new American Idol season, set to premiere Sunday, February 14, only on ABC

“401 (Auditions)” – “American Idol,” the iconic series that revolutionized the television landscape by pioneering the music competition genre, will return to airwaves during its season premiere SUNDAY, FEB. 14 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Helping determine who America will ultimately vote for to become the next singing sensation are music industry forces and superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest will return to the beloved competition series as host and radio and TV personality Bobby Bones is set to return as in-house mentor.

 

After a nationwide search for talent, viewers will embark on a journey with our judges in Los Angeles, California; San Diego, California; and Ojai, California, where the show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists.

 

 

“402 (Auditions)” – “American Idol” continues its journey to find the next superstar as the original music competition series airs SUNDAY, FEB. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Auditions across California – Los Angeles, San Diego and Ojai – continue as the all-star judges bring laughs, emotions and surprises in the search for America’s next singing sensation. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]
See also  The Masked Dancer Premieres Tomorrow On Fox

Related posts:

  1. ABC to Air New Bachelor Special
  2. ABC Winter 2021 Unscripted Shows
  3. What to Watch: Big Sky
  4. 20/20 to Air New JonBenet Ramsey Special

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *