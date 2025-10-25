Al Roker Brings Back Rokerthon

Tomorrow at 8:30am ET, tune in to TODAY All Day for the streaming channel’s first live event, where Al Roker will host Rokerthon: The Great American Sandwich Relay. TODAY All Day is the new digital streaming service, offering 24-hours of TODAY’s singular brand of lifestyle programming, available exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service and TODAY.com.

In an attempt to set a new Guinness World Records title, Al Roker invites more than 60 world-renown chefs, including Lidia Bastianich, Bobby Flay, Priya Krishna, Sandra Lee, Marcus Samuelsson, Martha Stewart, Molly Yeh, Andrew Zimmern and more to take part in a virtual sandwich-making relay to raise awareness for those living with food insecurity. TODAY will encourage viewers to visit TODAY.com to donate and learn more about Feeding America and World Central Kitchen.

The group will attempt to set a record for the most people in an online sandwich-making relay, live! Can he do it?! In order to qualify, at least 50 chefs will need to build an original sandwich with less than a minute break in between each. To qualify as a sandwich for the for purposes of this title with Guinness Worlds Records, there must be at least two traditional or classic ingredients, not including condiments, placed between two slices of bread. To count towards the total, each person in the relay must compile a sandwich that meets these criteria before the next participant begins.

Rokerthon debuted in November 2014 when Al Roker broke the Guinness World Records title for the longest uninterrupted live TV weather report, reporting live for a remarkable 34 hours. Rokerthon continued when he set the Guinness World Records title for the fastest time to report a weather forecast from all 50 US states and the District of Columbia and for visiting five college campuses in five days to help college students break additional Guinness World Records titles.

Tune in tomorrow on TODAY All Day on Peacock or TODAY.com/allday at 8:30am ET to watch live and watch all day for more of your favorite TODAY content.