TV News

Countess Luann de Lesseps to Appear in Murdoch Mysteries

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on April 3, 2025 @ 5:39 pm

Countess Luann de Lesseps to Appear in Murdoch Mysteries

Original Real Housewives of New York Citycast member Countess Luann de Lesseps is making her mark on Murdoch Mysteries—and the Murdoch team couldn’t resist celebrating with a housewives-style spoof: Real Women of Murdoch!

👉 Watch the spoof now!

Catch Luann in the April 7th episode, “The Body Electric”, where she plays Noelle Victoria, the charismatic wife of Toronto’s mayor. In true Countess fashion, she steals the spotlight at a grand opening event—while also turning on the charm with Detective Murdoch.

📺 Tune in to watch:
🕗 Monday, April 7 at 8 PM ET on Ovation TV
🇨🇦 In Canada on CBC
🎭 Later this year on Acorn TV

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