Will Trent Recap for 1/28/2025

-Getting home from work and being shot to death as you walk in the door is scary AF.

-Amanda is so cute trying to get to know and work with Sunny, but Sunny has no interest in getting to know her.

-Will shaved his beard! I loved his beard!

-Will is at the crime scene and runs into Angie. It turns out this guy was someone important and National Security might get involved.

-Angie is excited about getting the cake she is not supposed to know about.

-Despite their falling out, Will and Angie still work so well together.

-Michael and Faith join the investigation and have a hard time avoiding the rug, which have shoe impressions. Angie and Will already managed to avoid the rug. Game of Lava, as Faith puts it!

-The victim is named Lloyd and worked with the Department of Defense on a new drone, which could have contributed to his death. His laptop was stolen, but the perp spent time at the house to….clean?

-Michael quips that his mom is the killer.

-Long brown hair is found at the scene, along with an ID for a woman named Helen Anderson. She’s the killer, or is she?

-The gang goes to arrest Helen at her job at a pet groomer place. Helen is grooming a dog as she is arrested, but she is so zen about it.

-Helen is brought in for questioning and tells them they will be shocked to find out who she is. Angie brings in paperwork that gives her immunity for any and all acts she commits….because she is a SPY.

-Officer Case meets with them and says that the letter is a fake and Helen does not work with them. Everyone is confused. They need to find her handler and the laptop she stole as soon as possible.

-Michael goes undercover to question Helen, who tells him that the laptop was being uses to sell secrets to terrorists. She gives him the name Cutter and he demands they set up a meeting immediately. However, he messes up his information and the jig is up.

-Marion visits Will to talk about the gang case. He says she should talk to Faith and she thanks him. He notices a stain on her shirt so he gives her one of his.

-Will is looking for his stapler when Angie tells him that Lloyd, who is not dead after all, is out of surgery. Marion chooses that moment to come out of his office in his shirt, saying she is going to keep it. Angie is not happy.

-Lloyd never heard of Helen. He has his assistant Glen play opera for him. He tells them that the laptop has an encryption code. Glen and Lloyd are the only ones that have it, but they think one of their coworkers might also have it. Faith and Will go to question Cole, who is dead. They then find the perp crying in the bathtub.

-Amanda leaves early to pick up Sunny, who was in a fight.

-Kent the killer says that he was hired by Cutter to kill Cole and get the encryption code. He claims he met Cutter online in an Alias fan group. Michael and Angie explain the show to Faith and Will, who just want to solve the case.

-Michael says Agent Case is coming to visit, which makes everyone wonder what is going on with them.

-Amanda tries to question Sunny, who refuses to talk. She won’t even let her eat until she starts explaining herself.

-Will and Angie go to a bar and talk about her welcome back party. Things get awkward, so Angie goes to leave. The door is locked, so she asks the owner to get the keys. Before she leaves, Will and Angie argue over him turning her in and having her arrested. She says they were building something, and he ruined it.

-Michael seems to have the hots for Agent Case.

-Agent Case tries to explain how they are trying to look for Cutter.

-Will catches Marion with her husband (soon to be ex) and they share relationship stories. They have a sweet moment when Faith comes in saying that Helen also met Cutter on the Alias site. They all decide to watch to try and get clues on Cutter’s identity. As they watch the episode where Sydney shot her best friend’s evil clone. This gives Will some clues as to why Helen loved this episode. He goes to visit her and she says that she met Cutter on the message board after her own best friend died in a car accident.

-Will explains Cutter’s shady ways and how he was reaching out to people to make them think they are CIA agents. This causes Helen to freak out, but Will says she can help them solve the case. She gives them all the information she has on Cutter, including the fact that he loved opera. Will connects this to Glen, so he and Faith go to question him….only to find that he escaped.

-Michael says Glen is at a chess tournament and they all rush to find him. There is a plan in place to catch him in the act. For some reason, Sunny is there making snarky comments, leading to everyone making their own comments as they keep an eye on Glen, as well as the Iranian and Chinese targets.

-Glen arrives and all eyes are on him as he moves over to the Chinese team. Everyone is ready to take him down. He moves past the Chinese team and moves to the Polish team. Will bumps into someone and a shooting takes place, causing everyone to run. Things get crazy as they go after Glen. Faith arrests the shooter, who says he has CIA immunity.

-Sunny spots another bad guy, who Amanda catches….just as Michael goes to arrest him. Will gets Glen and Angie gets another female shooter who believes she is in the CIA.

-Sunny got into a fight because some girl accused her of talking to her boyfriend and called her a druggie hood rat. She tried to walk away, but the girl jumped her and it brought her back to when Cromwell attacked her. Amanda wants her to talk to a therapist, but Sunny refuses. She then takes Sunny into another room and teaches her how to punch a punching bag in order to protect herself.

-Michael vents to Faith about his divorce and things not working out with Agent Case. They decide to go out for Mexican food.

-Will records his case when Angie comes in to tell him the paperwork is in the box. She is surprised to see he got a smartphone and they begin to talk about missing each other. He wants to move past what happened, but she can’t do that.

-More next week, stay tuned.