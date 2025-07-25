Unsolved Mysteries Recap for Paranormal Partner

Volume 5: Episode 2 Paranormal Partner

Don Philips is a paranormal researcher who wants to use his skills to help people. He deals with the worst of the worst where people’s lives are being ‘very, very badly affected.’

He talks about a case he worked on in Leicester in August 2011. He worked with a woman named Gaynor Issitt, who talks about moving into a house she claims is haunted. Things would disappear and come back and then six months after moving in, her youngest son would be talking to someone who wasn’t there. She claimed that she asked him about it and that her son said he couldn’t tell because ‘he would not like it.’

She also claimed that she would feel fingers on her back while by the steps and that her curtains would go on fire. Gaynor also said that a bad entity threatened to kill her.

She’d tried to get help through prayers and saging, but nothing seemed to work.

Don describes his paranormal gift and forming relationships with spirit people, entities and the afterlife.

Don took on Gaynor’s case and felt the spirit of a female, who he claims is named Becky. He began talking to her and says things progressed rapidly. He’d felt a bad entity in the room with them and claimed that Becky said the situation had been dealt with.

After Gaynor’s case was done, Don took Becky with him to help him out on other cases. In order to prove Becky was real, he enlisted the help of Steve Mera, another paranormal specialist.

Steve explains his job and meeting with Don. He claims he is a man of science and initially didn’t want to work with Don, thinking it could have been a hoax. However, Don wore him down and he agreed to go to Gaynor’s so Don could prove his point.

At first, Steve remained skeptical, but Don was able to prove that Becky indeed existed via recordings and an envelope test.

Becky is said to be someone who died and entered the spirit world.

Steve still isn’t sure that Don is telling the truth, so he does more tests to see if he is telling the truth. They go to Cannock Chase and visit an old war cemetery with Steve’s partner Jackie. Steve had them arrive in the middle of the night, where Don clutched his heart and began panting. Steve wondered what was going on and if Don was having a heart attack. Don claimed that he was feeling a blast of energy and that this had happened before.

They all end up at a tree surrounded by flowers and ribbons, the only one of it’s kind…or so they think….as Becky says via the recording that there is another one. It turned out that several child murders had taken place in this area.

Steve and Don continue to discuss how the spirit voiced com through via recordings and bat detectors and how they don’t know what happens when people pass over.

The two visit Tutberry Castle, where Don feels a lot of spiritual energy that gets stronger and stronger, feeling like a portal. He tells this to Steve and begins to talk to Becky about the portal opening. Another man named Chris who is with them also claims that he could feel the power and heard Becky speaking. Chris was freaked out and claims that he felt a sadness coming from Becku.

Don explains the portal opening and how it caused so much energy to come through that they had to close it….but not before they all demonstrated how it worked.

Steve then enlists Barry Fitzgerald to work with them. He is from Ireland and is also enlisted to do tests at the Lisheen House. This time, they claim to feel a different type of energy and pick up on pyramids from Egypt. It turned out that the owner was a collector of Egyptian artifacts.

There was an angry jinn or genie trapped in one of the artifacts and the spirit was felt by Don, who tries to communicate with the spirit. Everyone was blown away by this and finally believe in Don’s gift.

Don then claims Becky sent him to Seattle for another case involving a man named Keith who claimed he heard voices and had objects moving around. It turned out his house was on a Native American burial ground, which was causing the incidents to happen. Keith had had enough at that point and left the property.

During this time, Don claims that Becky wanted to communicate with Steve.

Steve claims that the communication left him floored and brought him to his knees, leaving him questioning everything.

The gang decided to look into Becky’s life. She was a mom who died in a plane crash, or so she claimed. They tried doing a deeper dive and could not find anything, making them think that Becky was lying to Don this entire time.

More research shows that it is possible that Becky had been with Don throughout his childhood and is quite powerful, but they wonder what she wants with Don. Steve thinks Don and Becky need each other and won’t be torn apart at this point. Don himself wonders what will happen if Becky disappeared.