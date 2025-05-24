TVGrapevine’s Best New Show of 2022: So Help Me Todd

As always, TVGrapevine covered many amazing shows this year. There was a lot of drama, laughs and of course moments that had us going WTF…..and that was only the Real Housewives franchise.

For the next few days, TVGrapevine will be honoring several shows that we think deserve special recognition this year. First up is our Best New Show of 2022.

So Help Me Todd is a show about a former private detective Todd (played by Skylar Astin) that, after years of unemployment (for the most part), goes to work with his mother in her law firm. While his mother Margaret (played by the lovely Marcia Gay Harden), is hesitant to have her son working with her, she soon realizes that he is a huge asset to helping her with even the most difficult cases.

The show is not only brings some incredible dramatic moments, but it also has a beautiful family dynamic, which includes Todd’s mother, in-laws and siblings. While the family has its ups and downs, they still manage to come together at the end of the day.

Although there is drama, the show also has a lot of comedic moments. Todd is like a Shawn Spencer-lite and several of his antics are comparable to those on Psych.

Margaret also holds her own by being both a strong, intelligent woman who isn’t afraid to give into her vulnerabilities.

In short, So Help Me Todd is the whole package when it comes to television and it is an honor to crown it our Best New Show of 2022.