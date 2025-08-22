Toymakerz Dave Ankin Returns to TV with a New Season

Dave Ankin is one of the most loving, humble men on TV today. He is best known for his hit show Toymakerz, which can be seen on the History channel and FYI. The new season begins in February and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

In a recent interview with TVGrapevine, Dave shared some things we will be seeing in this third season. While some things are going to be a surprise for viewers, TVGrapevine can reveal that we will be seeing some celebrities on the show, including Superman himself—Dean Cain. In fact, the two were actually in talks to do a show together in the past, so having him on the show is a wonderful opportunity to have them work together.

Another notable celebrity guest this season will be NASCAR star Richard Petty, who will have an interesting episode that you will have to see to believe.

Fans a can also expect to see several other things such as a visit to the Capital City Bikefest and Car Show and the gang working on a 4-foot racing drone. There will also be adventures at Misfit Toys and more fans being involved than ever before. There are also several other surprises in this eight episode season, but you will have to tune in to see what happens.

However, the most important and best part about this interview was hearing his passion and love for the job, the show and life itself. Dave is grateful for every moment of all three and makes sure to never take any of it for granted. He is the poster child for what a hardworking family man should be and someone I am now proud to consider a friend. He is someone who I would love my own future nephews and sons to look up to as a role model, especially in this day and age. He is a rare breed and i know he will continue to inspire people both personally and professionally.