The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/7/2026

*Note: Whitney Rose and her husband Justin have announced their divorce this morning.*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with the ladies calling their loved ones (and in Angie’s case, Mary), to talk about all the drama that is happening on the trip.

Heather gushes over her new man Tripp and says she is in love….maybe?

I always forget Heather and Angie went to school together.

Angie is sad over her marriage falling apart and cries in Heather’s arms. The two of them talk about how things began changing once Angie began finding her voice.

As an aside, I love their matching PJs.

Heather asks if there is anyone else and Angie gives pause before confirming there is no other man in her life.

Heather is actually giving sound advice based on her own situation and being very good friend in this moment.

Bronwyn separates the women for the day and will have them all meet for dinner.

Whitney, Britani and Heather meet for brunch to talk about the Quai situation. Britani says she is in a good place with Bronwyn but thinks there are things that aren’t adding up.

Heather says that Angie claims she saw Bronwyn and Todd signing papers for the house since they sold it. However, Britani says it was owned by an LLC, and Todd is the only one who signed any papers. Bronwyn also bought a house for Gwen, but not for herself….which they think is some sort of cover for a house Todd purchased.

I need a scorecard here…..

Angie is with Quai, Lisa and Meredith in group one, and everyone else is in group two. Needless to say, Angie and Quai are not happy bunnies.

As group two goes shopping, Lisa complains about the excursion Bronwyn arranged (without knowing anything about it) and how she had the audacity to make her fly coach.

The mystery excursion has the ladies in a vintage vibrator museum. That was the last thing I expected.

At least Quai is having fun making fun of it.

The curator lady gives the history of the vibrator, which is….something men invented 2,000 years ago because their women were so uptight? I am laughing way too hard about this tour since the women keep making snarky comments about Bronwyn needing a vibrator more than them.

The other ladies more or less have the whole Pretty Woman experience. That’s what the other women get for pissing Bronwyn off….

The women talk about Bronwyn’s divorce and handshake deals with Todd as they lunch after shopping.

Angie calls Elektra and worries that she is being overly positive during their chat.

The ladies are going to China Live to take a dumpling making class. I took one and can confirm it is so much fun. Lisa wins Best Dumpling even though she got a lot of help from one of the chefs.

Afterward, they all have a private dinner.

Heather is gifted color changing pasties from the Vibrator Museum Group.

Bronwyn gets a dildo with hearts on it. Then she says getting it is like the best of both worlds like Hannah Montana…and I have no idea what to do with this information.

Whitney gets a gag.

And nothing for Britani Bateman! At least Bronwyn is willing to share her lube?

Cue another fight….so Angie makes them hold the dildo if they want to talk. However, no one wants to follow that rule and keeps screaming at each other while Lisa waves the dildo in the air trying to make her point about….the biker bar?

Now Quai is being accused of talking trash, hating Meredith and the ladies realize someone is lying when she denies all of this. She also accuses Whitney of bringing up drama….while Meredith says Whitney cannot be trusted.

Whitney keeps trying to get Quai to confess to talking trash, but she denies everything. Meredith says she’s had enough while she takes out her hearing aids.

Lisa keeps putting on lip liner. The ladies make fun of this and Heather flashes her pasties, which are now pink.

More next week, stay tuned!

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