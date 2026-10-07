The Amazing Race Recap for 10/7/2026

This is the third leg of CBS’s The Amazing Race 39. So far, two teams, brothers Nate and Zach and sisters Katie and Charlotte have been eliminated.

When we last left our teams, they were in Madrid, Spain. Now they are heading to Marrakech, Morocco.

One by one, the teams leave and it seems like they are all on the same plane again. Once they arrive, it is a mad dash to get a cab.

Roadblock! They will have to smash clay jugs to find their next clue. One of the eleven clues has Roadside Assistance, which will allow them to get help from their partner during a future Roadblock up until leg 5.

Everyone begins breaking the jugs while a random cat watches.

Daisha and Dalron and Ann Marie and Riley finish first.

Detour! Walk has them roll tires, retrieve alfalfa and lead camels to their meals. Talk has them drive into the desert to find signs with tea names, which they will recite to an elder and then enjoy tea.

Conner and Garrett are hot on their heels.

All the teams so far chose Walk.

Jenn talking about her mom dying while she was pregnant is making me cry.

Saran and Dafina choose Talk.

Doug and Dylan also choose Walk, as so Anuar and Andrea.

Daisha and Dalton struggle, so switch Detours.

Joanna and Ali are also doing Walk and are amazed by one another.

Andrea and Anuar use their Express Pass. Their next clue takes them to another task, where they must stack fruit.

Jaime and Cody get lost but soon catch up and do the Talk detour.

Dylan and Doug feel bad that they are leaving another team behind.

Daisha and Dalton and Saran and Dafina struggle with Talk, as do Erin and Javi.

Conner and Garrett run to the fruit task.

Saran and Dafina finish the Talk task, with Daisha and Dalton hot on their heels.

Erin and Javi continue to struggle. It takes nine attempts, but they finally finish.

One by one, the teams catch up and head to the fruit task.

Jenn and Jody are still at the Roadblock. They are going to have to get a move on to catch up.

Everyone at the fruit task seems to be struggling.

Riley and Ann Marie use their Express Pass and head to Koutoubia Gardens for the Pit Stop.

Why are Erin and Javi the only ones taking notes?

Ann Marie and Riley are team number one to check in, win a trip to Singapore and make history for being the first mother/daughter team to win a leg of the race.

Andrea and Anuar are the first to finish the fruit task, followed by Ali and Joanna and Conner and Garrett…..and in that same order, check into the Pit Stop.

Cody and Jaime finish the task and go to help Daisha and Dalton, since they helped them in the Detour.

Dylan and Doug continue to struggle while Matt and Michelle finish the task.

Jaime and Cody are in fifth place, followed by Matt and Michelle and Dafina and Saran, the latter of whom have Roadside assistance.

Jody and Jenn finally get to the fruit task.

Dylan and Doug’s fall as soon as they ask for an attempt.

Erin and Javi are team eight, while Daisha and Dalton are team nine.

Doug and Dylan finally finish and RUSH to the Pit Stop. Jenn and Jody are hot on their heels….

To be continued……

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts