The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 12/3/2024

-Kathy planning a weekend getaway at Oceanside sounds like a blast. Inviting them with personalized suitcases delivered to their houses is an awesome idea.

-Boz always looks so classy and is so sassy. Love her. Her wondering why Kathy is at her door with a packed suitcase and wondering where she will put her own stuff is such a mood. Her making fun of Kathy’s bucket hat is hysterical.

-Garcelle’s son Jaid is modeling now, I am so happy for him.

-Garcelle says that only Kathy Hilton will hand deliver personalized suitcase invites to her friends….and she is correct.

-Dorit thinks the bucket hat Kathy gave her for the trip is so Chanel inspired and chic….to go with her Chanel swimsuits.

-On another note, Chanel has swimsuits?

-Ok, so I get that the trip with Kyle and Dorit is going to be awkward, but she can just, not talk to her?

-Kyle already took over Mauricio’s closet but seems upset over his new apartment….so what does she want? She seems to be settling into her new life, but also upset because he also has his own life?

-She is also upset that he bought furniture? Even if it is a temporary situation, he needs a bed, a couch, a table…this is a weird-ass argument. If they do get back together, they can put it into storage or use it for one of the girls when they get their own places. Portia is leaving for college in a year or so, so they could save it for her place.

-Now she is questioning him over towels? HE NEEDS TOWELS! Did she expect him to use a fast-food napkin to dry himself?

-Sutton thinks re-wearing an outfit is a kiss of death. Again, so on brand.

-Looking back on it, even though Dorit wasn’t always innocent, Kyle was awfully rude to her.

-Kathy has everyone come over for the trip and has someone greet them with a glass of champagne and breakfast. This is goals….next event I do, I am going to do this for my friends and family.

-Kyle is carrying over $76,000 worth of ‘Russian doll’ handbags. Jennifer Tilly has a $33,000. I don’t even make this much in a year!

-Boz wanting Idris Elba instead of a Tom Cruise impersonator makes me like her even more.

-I love how Kathy personalized everything in each room, down to the beach bags. This is goals for future events I hold.

-There is a bathtub! Someone call Meredith from Salt Lake City.

-The beach picnic lunch is next level…cocktails, waiter service, multiple courses of food….WOW.

-Okay, I’m on Dorit’s side with PK not telling her about the apartment. There are little kids involved and they are trying to shield them from what is happening. Also, how do they expect the kids not to find out? They go to school.

-I never knew Jennifer was married to the dude behind the Simpsons.

-Kathy has her own brand manager. Is that the new assistant?

-The ladies are doing relay races now. It actually looks like fun.

-Now they are playing duck, duck, goose.

-Kathy would rather be in a nursery rhyme book than real life. In light of what’s happened in the past several years, I get it.

-Dorit: We need to address the elephant in the room. Kathy: Is there an elephant in the room? Sutton: I don’t want to see two elephants fight tonight. This whole scene made me laugh more than it should have.

-Dorit and Kyle are just going in circles about why they are mad at each other and now getting Erika involved.

-More next week, stay tuned!