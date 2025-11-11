The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale Recap for 3/25/2025: All The Scandalous Moments

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Finale for season 14 focuses on the ongoing feud with Sutton and the ladies, the last moments of the St. Lucia trip and updates on where the ladies are now…. pre-reunion.

-This is the season 14 finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

-We are still at the St. Lucia drama with everyone picking on Sutton and her storming off. Jennifer is with her, making sure she is okay, while everyone else is drinking, swimming and having fun.

-The women are still harping about the Sutton drama as they get ready.

-Boz wants everyone to choose to have fun because she put a lot of effort into this evening.

-Erika thinks Sutton is mad because she knows Erika is right and everyone probably agrees. She has no ill will towards Sutton but wants her to take accountability for her actions.

-Garcelle and Sutton talk about Kyle and how Sutton’s relationship has changed. Sutton knows the women have wanted to break her for years and she has had enough…. which leads to a montage of Sutton being bullied. Garcelle wants her to have fun, but Sutton isn’t sure she wants to deal anymore.

-Is this whole episode going to be flashbacks to Sutton’s bad moments and being bullied? Because this is gross.

-Garcelle and Jennifer discuss the Sutton situation and wonder why she wants to be accepted by Kyle so badly.

-The women gather to leave to dinner and see Sutton is missing, which leads to Erika thinking her point is being proved, while Boz smirks and the other women not named Jennifer and Garcelle talk crap and make smirky Pikachu faces.

-Now Kyle is mad because Garcelle says Sutton expects blind loyalty from her…. and I can see why she is confused because I would be as well.

-The women go shopping before eating and Sutton decides to join. Jennifer explains to her what happened, which causes Sutton to get upset.

-Now Kyle and Sutton are fighting over…. I have no idea. This whole thing is stupid and we wasted twenty minutes on Sutton being bullied, mocked and humiliated.

-Kathy seems to be trying to be nice and the only one Sutton seems to be getting along with at this point.

-Everyone is still talking crap about Sutton.

-Kathy asks the waiter for ice in a plastic bag to cool off.

-I love how all the ladies are dressed up, but Kathy is dressed for the grocery store…. so on brand for her!

-Kathy changes because she ‘tinkled in her shorts.’

-The women do impressions of each other that annoys both Sutton and Jennifer….. which Kyle thinks means Sutton is making it about her.

-Apparently, they are celebrating Dorit and Erika’s birthdays with the waiters presenting them with cake with their pictures on it and singing that they hope they get some (lovely presents) tonight.

-Sutton is done with all this BS. I can’t say I blame her.

-Everyone gets ready for the beach the next morning. Sutton wants Avi, who is relaxing.

-At the beach, everyone is relaxing and eating…. and talking about their thirst traps.

-They are still harping on Sutton’s standards for Kyle and how Garcelle thinks her friendship with Sutton is changing.

-The topic then changes to divorce…. and yeah, I don’t know. I know Garcelle was curious about Kyle and Mauricio, but still… so random.

-We randomly see a chocolate cocktail being made as Boz and Sutton discuss the current situation with Sutton and the other ladies.

-At the same time, Dorit and Erika trash talk Sutton….and Jennifer, because the latter took the former’s side and defended her.

-The women are all decked out in homemade costumes provided by Boz for a big event she has planned for the ladies.

-Erika calls out Jennifer and Garcelle for accusing her and Dorit for setting Sutton up on the boat, which is….kind of weird.

-Garcelle wants to get to know the other women and wants them to have the sisterhood Sutton wished for earlier this season….too bad she is leaving the show.

UPDATES:

Garcelle is working on calling the shots on set and loving being grandma to baby Valley.

Boz got an I love you from Keely and they are trying to have a baby the old fashioned way.

Sutton and Reba are getting along better, but she and Dorit are still icy toward one another.

Kyle and Mauricio are in a stalemate, and she is open to love, but not the paparazzi.

Dorit and PK are working on co-parenting, but not a reconciliation. She is also putting his emails in her junk folder.

Garcelle with her kids and grandson is so cute.

Sutton’s dogs find a dead animal, causing her and Avi to scream NO repeatedly.

Erika talks about Tom being found guilty of embezzlement. This completely broke her heart because she never saw this coming.

Kyle goes to visit Erika for moral support.

Erika says she was on top of the world, so to speak and the guilty verdict caused her to spiral….which she is fighting because she doesn’t want to be in that dark space again.

Tom is sentenced to 80 years….even though Erika says he probably doesn’t have 80 days.

Erika still loves Tom despite the ups and downs and wishes things could have gone differently.

Erika hasn’t spoken to Tom, but reprised her role of Roxie in Chicago on Broadway and also will headline the Mighty Hoopla festival in London this summer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion begins next week, stay tuned.