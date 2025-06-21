The Real Housewives of Atlanta Snark and Highlights for 7/23/2023

-The fact that the ladies are talking to Drew about the lawsuit and are willing to help her….even though she was reluctant to open up is very sweet. They might be mad at each other and want to fight, but at the end of the day there seems to be a special bond there.

-Ironically, the fighting between the women seemed to calm down once they talked to Drew.

-Market, lunch, pottery….sounds like a fun day!

-That fall did not look good! At least they are taking Kenya to the hospital to make sure she is going to be okay.

-Sanya’s son calling to say hi and that he missed her was adorable.

-The BBL on the meat made me crack up…as did the explanation as to what a BBL is…Brazilian Butt Lift.

-I feel so bad for Kenya being stuck in the hospital all alone.

-I never heard of green wine, but I would give it a try.

-The ladies seem to be having fun, teasing each other, talking to their boyfriends….this is what I miss about the franchise.

-Kenya is okay! YAY!

-The crafting actually looks like a lot of fun. The slumber party is making this day sound even better.

-I am glad Drew is being honest about her feelings about how she was being treated and they were reciprocated.

-Slumber parties sure changed since I was a kid….we played Truth or Dare or board games and gorged on ice cream…..never dancing like this.

-Andddd……….cue the fight about an alleged kiss between Drew and LaToya…..whoever that is?

-Whoa….so Drew and Ralph divorce and this alleged kiss might come back to haunt her….

-More next week, stay tuned.