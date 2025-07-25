The Bachelorette Recap for 8/12/2024

-We are in Seattle, Washington on ABC’s The Bachelorette. There are seven men left and we are going to narrow it down to four suitors, who will advance to hometowns next week.

-Before we get to that, Jenn Tran meets with Charity Lawson, our previous season’s Bachelorette for girl talk, coffee and how to navigate the unique situation of being on the show.

-As an aside, Charity’s makeup and outfit look amazing!

-Jenn says the physical part of her relationship with Sam is there, but he is holding back. She feels like she can be herself with Jeremy and says he makes her laugh, but isn’t sure there is anything else there. She also thinks Marcus is holding back a bit as well.

-The guys explore their room and walk around Seattle while talking about what could happen in the next few days.

DATE 1:

Marcus gets a one on one with the clue ‘let’s find love in Emerald City. Jenn also sent a letterman jacket for him to wear because, why not?

Jesse Palmer takes them on a tour of the city, which leads to the Yellow Brick Road, where Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent from last season are waiting.

They have to play the either-or game where they choose from different boxes to learn compromise. They eat hot peppers, have a pillow fight and make out.

Charity also returns to have them pop balloons, which have different conversation prompts. He also gets a special video message from his sister, which makes them both cry. Jenn gets a beautiful letter from her mom, which also makes them cry. It is probably one of my favorite dates I’ve seen on the show.

Trista Sutter is also there to offer some sweet words of wisdom and send them on a hot air balloon ride.

At dinner, Marcus talks about being abandoned by his parents and how he and his sister were put into the foster care system.

She gives him a rose and they kiss under the fireworks. He is going to hometowns!!

DATE 2:

Spencer, Jonathon, Sam, Devin and Grant are on this date with the clue ‘I want a love that listens.’ This means Jeremy has the one on one.

They do a local radio show with guests Jason and Molly Mesnick, who were on the same show during his season. (That was the first season I recapped. I cannot believe I have been recapping the show this long….I’ve watched since the first season, but it is surreal knowing I recapped it for fifteen years!)

The whole thing is awkward AF. Sam gives some odd answers that make Jenn question things, but she still gives him extra time. They get to ask each other questions and he only makes things worse by talking about their hot connection and her selflessness. Nobody knows what is going on….especially when he says she kept him in a closet. She is not impressed with his vague answers.

After the radio show, Jenn spends time with the guys, where they share their feelings for her. Chat, kiss, lather, rinse repeat.

Jenn talks to Sam about what he said at the radio show and wants to know how he really feels. He keeps confusing her with his comments and feels that he is not seeing her for who she is, therefore upsetting her even more. I am even confused by his comments and can’t even decipher what he was saying.

There is no group rose given out because she needs time to think.

THE NEXT DAY:

Everyone is wondering what will happen next, while Sam worries that he may have had his last conversation with Jenn.

DATE 3:

Jeremy meets Jenn for their date. He makes her a bouquet, they get their palms read, they eat, explore and enjoy each other’s company.

The two of them then enjoy dinner and conversation. They discuss relationships, their feelings and what the future may bring. They seem to be on the same page on important issues like raising kids and life, so she gives him a rose.

Yeah, this date was super boring and my attention waned halfway through.

ANOTHER DAY:

Jenn talks to Sam, who apologizes for his behavior. However, he keeps talking in circles about his friends and family and how she will love them, but he still leaves her confused about his feelings for her. They keep going in circles with him finding ways be insulting and condescending. She finally has enough and kicks him out.

He said she was DULL as he was leaving. WTF?

Rose Ceremony: Marcus and Jeremy already have roses.

Devin–where was he all episode?

Final Rose Tonight:

Jonathon: Mask dude

Eliminated:

Grant–he seems so sad, my heart breaks for him.

Spencer–somehow, him calling his mother after getting eliminated is adorable to me.