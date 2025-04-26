STARZ Releases May 2025 Schedule

Notable Film Additions to the STARZ app in May: Available May 1 : 6 Ways to Die* 30 Minutes or Less* About Last Night (2014)* Above the Rim American Pie* American Pie 2* American Wedding* American Reunion* Assault on Precinct 13* Blue Crush* Blue Crush 2* Boyz N The Hood* Bring It On* Bring It On Again* Bring It On: All or Nothing* Bring It On: In It to Win It* Bring It On: Fight to the Finish* The Call* Carlito’s Way* Casino* Contraband* Deja Vu* Enough* Friends With Benefits Hulk (2003)* Identity Thief* The In-Law Gang* Inside Man: Most Wanted* King Kong (2005)* Love Beats Rhymes* A Low Down Dirty Shame Miami Vice (2006)* Mindcage* Mud* My Favorite Five* Scarface* Set It Off State Property* State Property 2* Taxi* Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls* Video Girl* Waterworld* Available May 3 My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3* Available May 15 Bleed For This* Max Steel* Available May 25 Bombshell *Films are exclusive to the STARZ app Please reply HERE to receive the full updated list of all movies coming to and leaving the STARZ app this month. Notable Film Stunts and Collections available on the STARZ app in May: If You Like BMF ( May 20 – August 31 ) Titles include: “BMF,” “Double Cross,” 1992, 8 Mile, Above The Rim, Assault On Precinct 13, Beast Of Burden, Black And Blue, Boyz N The Hood, Carlito’s Way, Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power, Casino, CB4, Contraband, Dead Man Running, Expend4bles, Fast X, Gangland, How I Learned To Fly, The Informer, Inside Man: Most Wanted, Kill The Irishman, Lords of The Street, Love Beats Rhymes, Lucky Number Slevin, Miami Vice, Mob Rules, Scarface, Set It Off, State Property, State Property 2 Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month ( May 1-31 ) Titles include: Joy Ride, The Killer’s Game, Searching, Polite Society, Advanced Chemistry, Easter Sunday, Fast X, The Asian Connection, Assassin’s Game, Balls Of Fury, Hulk (2003), I Don’t Know How She Does It, Lucky Number Slevin, Midas, The Misfits, MR-9: Do Or Die, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, Nine Days, One Night In Bangkok, Outcast, Paper Heart, Paradise Hills, Tekken Franchise Frenzy ( May 1- 31 ) Titles include: American Pie, American Pie 2, American Reunion, American Wedding, Blue Crush, Blue Crush 2, Bring It On, Bring it On Again, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Bring It On: In It To Win It, Bring It On: Fight To The Finish, Cabin Fever, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, Carlito’s Way, Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power, Don’t Breathe, Don’t Breathe 2, Ghostbusters (2016), Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Nutty Professor, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Extinction, Tales From The Crypt Presents: Bordello Of Blood, Tales From The Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, Undercover Brother, Undercover Brother 2, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans School’s Out ( May 1- 31 ) Titles include: The 2nd, American Pie, American Pie 2, American Reunion, American Wedding, Bad Kids Go To Hell, Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy, Boarding School, Friday Night Lights, Hope Springs Eternal, Lower Learning Real Icons ( May 1- 31 ) Titles include: “Mary & George,” “Three Women,” “The Serpent Queen,” “The Spanish Princess,” “The White Princess,” “The White Queen,” 12 Mighty Orphans, 6 Below: Miracle On The Mountain, Arthur The King, Bleed For This ( Begins 5/15 ), Bombshell ( Begins 5/25 ) The Bronx Bull, The Butler, The Colour Room, Diana, Escape From Pretoria, Freedom Hair, Hell On The Border, Jesus Revolution, Jobs, A Journal For Jordan, Kill The Irishman, Little Red Wagon, The Lost Leonardo, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Notorious ( Ends 5/14 ), Parkland, The Queen Of Spain, The Royal ( Ends 5/12 ), Show Me The Father, The Silent Twins ( Ends 5/3 ), Snowden, Talk To Me, Texas Killing Fields, Tucker: The Man And His Dream Notable Marathons: STARZ “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season Four: May 17 starting at 12:35 PM ET “BMF” Season Three: May 31 starting at 8:15 AM ET “P-Valley” Season Two: May 31 and June 1 , 5 episodes each night starting at 5:30 PM ET STARZ Encore Westerns Breakfast with the Duke- Saturdays at 8:00 AM Titles include: The Dawn Rider, Texas Terror, Riders of Destiny, Paradise Canyon, ‘Neath the Arizona Skies Roy Rogers Collection All Month Long The Carson City Kid, Colorado, Cowboy And The Senorita, Lights Of Old Santa Fe, In Old Caliente, Rough Riders’ Round-Up, Robin Hood Of The Pecos John Wayne Birthday Celebration – Monday, May 26 6:30 AM – 12 PM The Desert Trail, The Lucky Texan, Blue Steel, West of the Divide, Randy Rides Alone, The Trail Beyond Classic TV Westerns- Now 7 Days a week! Weekdays at 12:00 PM , Weekends at 7:00 PM Titles include: "The Virginian," "Lawman," "Wanted: Dead or Alive," "Cheyenne," "Maverick," "Tales of Wells Fargo," "The Men from Shiloh"