STARZ Releases May 2025 Schedule
TV News

Sammi Turano

STARZ turns up the heat this May with the explosive season four finale of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.” Plus, the STARZ app continues to raise the bar, offering subscribers an exclusive, must-watch selection of movies, including My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3, Flight Risk and the iconic American Pie franchise.

Also joining the app this month is a blockbuster-worthy lineup of fan-favorite films available exclusively on STARZ. Highlights include the high-octane thriller Deja Vu, starring Denzel Washington; the suspenseful drama The Call, starring Halle Berry and Morris Chestnut; the empowering revenge drama Enough, starring Jennifer Lopez; and the epic adventure flick King Kong, starring Naomi Watts, Adrien Brody and Jack Black.

Delivering on its promise of bold, premium storytelling, STARZ continues to serve up unforgettable characters and fan-favorite titles that keep viewers coming back for more.

STARZ Original Series:

In season three of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark finally stopped living in the shadow of his mother and assumed control of his life, taking matters into his own hands by orchestrating the deaths of Ronnie and Detective Howard. In Season Four, slates seemingly have been wiped clean for Kanan, Raq and the rest of the Thomas family. Kanan’s drug business has hit its stride, while Raq is free of the foes who once plagued her, Lou (Malcolm Mays) has cleansed himself of his demons, the Federal Task Force case against Marvin (London Brown) has weakened due to Howard’s corruption and Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) has chosen a new path away from home.

In the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large. Unique is alive, and he’s more volatile and violent than ever. As his hunt for revenge upends the lives of the Thomas family, a truth will emerge that can no longer be denied: You are who you are. Embracing or rejecting this truth may be the difference between life and death for all. New episodes will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app, and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.  

  • Friday, May 2 “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

Episode 408: “STREET STRUCK”

Linear Premiere Friday, May 2 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00 CT

Raq goes on the offensive as Marvin and Lou attempt to contain the escalating situation. Jukebox joins the search for O-Cee, while Kanan looks into his theory on what happened to Famous.

  • Friday, May 9 “Power Book III: Raising Kanan”

Episode 409: “IT’S ABOUT THAT TIME”

Linear Premiere Friday, May 9 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00 CT

Kanan, suspicious of Raq’s involvement, investigates Krystal’s disappearance. Raq faces fallout from Unique’s retaliation and Marvin’s mistake. Jukebox revisits her past, and Lou embraces his new path.

  • Friday, May 16 “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” *Season Four Finale

Episode 410: “GIMME THE WEIGHT”

Linear Premiere Friday, May 16 at 8:00 PM ET/PT, 7:00 CT

A devastated Kanan furiously searches for answers and revenge. Raq attempts to stave off the collapse of her business as she and Lou prepare for a possible war with Unique.
Notable Film Additions to the STARZ app in May: 
Available May 1:
6 Ways to Die*
30 Minutes or Less*
About Last Night (2014)*
Above the Rim
American Pie*
American Pie 2*
American Wedding*
American Reunion*
Assault on Precinct 13*
Blue Crush*
Blue Crush 2*
Boyz N The Hood*
Bring It On*
Bring It On Again*
Bring It On: All or Nothing*
Bring It On: In It to Win It*
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish*
The Call*
Carlito’s Way*
Casino*
Contraband*
Deja Vu*
Enough*
Friends With Benefits
Hulk (2003)*
Identity Thief*
The In-Law Gang*
Inside Man: Most Wanted*
King Kong (2005)*
Love Beats Rhymes*
A Low Down Dirty Shame
Miami Vice (2006)*
Mindcage*
Mud*
My Favorite Five*
Scarface*
Set It Off
State Property*
State Property 2*
Taxi*
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls*
Video Girl*
Waterworld*
Available May 3
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*
Available May 15
Bleed For This*
Max Steel*
Available May 25
Bombshell
*Films are exclusive to the STARZ app
Notable Film Stunts and Collections available on the STARZ app in May:
If You Like BMF (May 20 – August 31)
Titles include: “BMF,” “Double Cross,” 1992, 8 Mile, Above The Rim, Assault On Precinct 13, Beast Of Burden, Black And Blue, Boyz N The Hood, Carlito’s Way, Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power, Casino, CB4, Contraband, Dead Man Running, Expend4bles, Fast X, Gangland, How I Learned To Fly, The Informer, Inside Man: Most Wanted, Kill The Irishman, Lords of The Street, Love Beats Rhymes, Lucky Number Slevin, Miami Vice, Mob Rules, Scarface, Set It Off, State Property, State Property 2
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month (May 1-31)
Titles include: Joy Ride, The Killer’s Game, Searching, Polite Society, Advanced Chemistry, Easter Sunday, Fast X, The Asian Connection, Assassin’s Game, Balls Of Fury, Hulk (2003), I Don’t Know How She Does It, Lucky Number Slevin, Midas, The Misfits, MR-9: Do Or Die, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, Nine Days, One Night In Bangkok, Outcast, Paper Heart, Paradise Hills, Tekken
Franchise Frenzy (May 1- 31
Titles include: American Pie, American Pie 2, American Reunion, American Wedding, Blue Crush, Blue Crush 2, Bring It On, Bring it On Again, Bring It On: All Or Nothing, Bring It On: In It To Win It, Bring It On: Fight To The Finish, Cabin Fever, Cabin Fever 2: Spring Fever, Carlito’s Way, Carlito’s Way: Rise To Power, Don’t Breathe, Don’t Breathe 2, Ghostbusters (2016), Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Nutty Professor, Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Extinction, Tales From The Crypt Presents: Bordello Of Blood, Tales From The Crypt Presents: Demon Knight, Undercover Brother, Undercover Brother 2, Underworld: Evolution, Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
School’s Out (May 1- 31)
Titles include: The 2nd, American Pie, American Pie 2, American Reunion, American Wedding, Bad Kids Go To Hell, Bad Kids Of Crestview Academy, Boarding School, Friday Night Lights, Hope Springs Eternal, Lower Learning
Real Icons (May 1- 31)
Titles include: “Mary & George,” “Three Women,” “The Serpent Queen,” “The Spanish Princess,” “The White Princess,” “The White Queen,” 12 Mighty Orphans, 6 Below: Miracle On The Mountain, Arthur The King, Bleed For This (Begins 5/15), Bombshell (Begins 5/25) The Bronx Bull, The Butler, The Colour Room, Diana, Escape From Pretoria, Freedom Hair, Hell On The Border, Jesus Revolution, Jobs, A Journal For Jordan, Kill The Irishman, Little Red Wagon, The Lost Leonardo, Mandela: Long Walk To Freedom, Notorious (Ends 5/14), Parkland, The Queen Of Spain, The Royal (Ends 5/12), Show Me The Father, The Silent Twins (Ends 5/3), Snowden, Talk To Me, Texas Killing Fields, Tucker: The Man And His Dream
Notable Marathons:
STARZ
“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Season Four: May 17 starting at 12:35 PM ET
“BMF” Season Three: May 31 starting at 8:15 AM ET
P-Valley” Season Two: May 31 and June 1, 5 episodes each night starting at 5:30 PM ET
STARZ Encore Westerns
Breakfast with the Duke- Saturdays at 8:00 AM 
Titles include: The Dawn Rider, Texas Terror, Riders of Destiny, Paradise Canyon, ‘Neath the Arizona Skies
Roy Rogers Collection All Month Long
The Carson City Kid, Colorado, Cowboy And The Senorita, Lights Of Old Santa Fe, In Old Caliente, Rough Riders’ Round-Up, Robin Hood Of The Pecos
John Wayne Birthday Celebration – Monday, May 26 6:30 AM – 12 PM
The Desert Trail, The Lucky Texan, Blue Steel, West of the Divide, Randy Rides Alone, The Trail Beyond
Classic TV Westerns- Now 7 Days a week!
Weekdays at 12:00 PM, Weekends at 7:00 PM
Titles include: “The Virginian,” “Lawman,” “Wanted: Dead or Alive,” “Cheyenne,” “Maverick,” “Tales of Wells Fargo,” “The Men from Shiloh”
About STARZ
STARZ is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning “We’re All Adults Here.” Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.
