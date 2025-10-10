Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 10/9/2025

The first task on Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test takes our recruits to an urban war zone. This is a do or die task that has them evacuating US soldiers and bringing them to safety while shots fire.

Teams get together to rescue the soldiers, all of them struggling to complete the mission. Everyone fails.

Briana LaPaglia is brought in for questioning. We also hear about her relationship with Zach Bryan and her fears about everything. She talks about being in a dark place and how Zach tried to pay her off so she would keep quiet. The staff remind her that she is strong and send her back.

Jussie Smollett has a bad cough and has to go to the medic. His chest is enflamed, so he must medically withdraw.

Everyone else goes on the next mission, where they are prepared for an urban assault as they avoid detection from the enemy. They are sent into a building as they try to head to safety. Once they are out, they must walk between buildings on a ladder.

Kody Brown passes.

Briana passes.

Christie Pearce Rampone fails as she falls.

Eric Decker passes.

Gia Giudice passes.

Johnny Manziel passes.

Several others also pass, but it goes by too fast to see.

Nick Young fails and freaks out. He admits he was joking to deal with the situation.

Nick and Christie caused their teams to fail, which takes a toll on Nick. He is called in for questioning, where he is called out for the goofiness. This causes him to open up about his brother’s murder and break down.

More next week, stay tuned.