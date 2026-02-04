Lil Jon’s Son Nathan Smith Reported Missing

Rapper Lil Jon has announced that his son, Nathan Smith is missing from Milton, Georgia, TVGrapevine has learned.

The Milton Police Department issued a missing persons alert on Tuesday for the 27-year-old, who was last seen at his residence on Baldwin Drive in Milton that morning at around 6 a.m.

It is believed that Nathan ran out of the house (possibly nude), carrying no personal belongings. No other information was available as of press time and the family is asking for privacy during this time.

Nathan Smith is described as 5’9, 150 pounds, with short black hair, and a tattoo of lips on his right collar bone.

This is a developing story…..