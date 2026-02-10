Person of Interest Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case

UPDATE 3: Video of detainment scene:

VIDEO OF DETAINMENT SCENE: Viewer submitted video of the traffic stop made in Rio Rico that led to the detainment of a person connected to the Nancy Guthrie case. (VIDEO: Krystal Bacica) pic.twitter.com/9Mf01lwNu0 — KGUN 9 (@kgun9) February 11, 2026

UPDATE 2: As per CNN: A search warrant is being executed at a home in Rio Rico, Arizona, in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case, a spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, Angelica Carrillo, told CNN.

UPDATE: The sheriff who has been handling the case released a statement: “Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson,” Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a statement via X. “The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

He also revealed that a location connected to the subject is in the process of being searched.

TVGrapevine has just learned via ABC News and TMZ that a person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Very little information has been released as of press time.

As per ABC: The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

TMZ is reporting that it is not believed that the person detained is a part of the Guthrie family.

Story developing…..