Person of Interest Detained in Nancy Guthrie Case
Sammi Turano

UPDATE 3: Video of detainment scene:

 

UPDATE 2: As per CNN: A search warrant is being executed at a home in Rio Rico, Arizona, in connection with the Nancy Guthrie case, a spokesperson with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office, Angelica Carrillo, told CNN.

 

UPDATE: The sheriff who has been handling the case released a statement:  “Earlier today, Pima County Sheriff’s Department deputies detained a subject during a traffic stop south of Tucson,” Sheriff Chris Nanos shared in a statement via X. “The subject is currently being questioned in connection to the Nancy Guthrie investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.”

He also revealed that a location connected to the subject is in the process of being searched.

 

TVGrapevine has just learned via ABC News and TMZ that a person of interest has been detained in the Nancy Guthrie case.

 

Very little information has been released as of press time.

 

As per ABC: The individual was detained in a location south of Tucson, the source said, and law enforcement is preparing to search a location associated with the individual.

 

TMZ is reporting that it is not believed that the person detained is a part of the Guthrie family.

Story developing…..

