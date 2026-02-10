Bitcoin Activity Found in Connection to Nancy Guthrie Case

TVGrapevine has just learned that activity has taken place in the Bitcoin account that was listed in the first ransom note sent to TMZ involving the abduction of Nancy Guthrie.

As per TMZ: We’ve seen activity for the first time in the Bitcoin account listed in the first ransom note which was sent to us here at TMZ, and also to 2 TV stations in Tucson. For various reasons, we are not going to reveal the amount, but the activity happened in the last 25 minutes.

It is also believed that the alleged kidnapper is from the Tucson area, based on the fact that in addition to TMZ, the alleged kidnapper sent ransom letters to local stations.

The SWAT team is also now involved and the neighborhood of Annie Guthrie, the sister of Savannah Guthrie is also being canvassed.

This is a developing story…..