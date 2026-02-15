Glove Being Tested for DNA in Nancy Guthrie Case

TVGrapevine has just learned that a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home is being tested for DNA.

The glove being tested is believed to match the gloves found on the surveillance video released by the FBI this week.

“The one with the DNA profile recovered is different and appears to match the gloves of the subject in the surveillance video,” an FBI spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Several gloves have been collected by the vicinity of Nancy’s house, but this is the only one that is said to be being tested at this time.

According to Fox News, the FBI received preliminary results on Saturday. Once the quality control and official confirmation process is completed, they will put the unknown male profile into CODIS, the bureau’s national DNA database.

They also reported that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, who has been front and center in the case since day one, said that DNA results in the Nancy Guthrie case are still pending at the private lab in Florida. He says that it could take anywhere from one to 10 days to get results.

This is a developing story….