FBI Releases New Information in Nancy Guthrie Case

TVGrapevine has just learned that there is a description of a suspect believed to be involved in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie.

The FBI released the following information via their social media pages:

“FBI Phoenix has confirmed new details about a suspect in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie after a forensic analysis of doorbell camera footage by the bureau’s Operational Technology Division,” the social media post stated.

“In a statement shared on X Thursday, officials described the suspect as a male approximately 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall with an average build.

In the video captured by Guthrie’s doorbell camera the person is seen wearing a black, 25-liter “Ozark Trail Hiker Pack” backpack.”

“At the same time, the FBI also announced it is increasing its reward to up to $100,000 for information leading to the location of Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Since February 1, 2026, the bureau has received more than 13,000 tips from the public.

Each tip, they said, is reviewed for credibility, relevance and actionable intelligence by Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center and FBI personnel supporting a 24-hour command post, where agents and investigators are assigned leads around the clock.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov,” the statement concluded.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing on February 1st, 2026. It is believed that she was abducted from her home in the early morning hours.

This is a developing story….