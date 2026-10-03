RJ Decker Recap for Arms and Armadillos

This week’s episode of RJ Decker on ABC opens with Emi’s arrest….complete with reporters harassing her, mugshots being taken and her being all ‘WTF? I was with RJ at the time my dad was killed?’

Mel says the state police arrested Emi and she is aware she had an alibi at the time of the murder. However, the same gun used to kill Victor was found at Emi’s house.

Emi talks to Janis, played by the lovely Elaine Hendrix and seems to think Emi may be involved in the murder…..despite the whole having an alibi and no motive.

Even though she had an alibi, the heated pool makes it shaky? I have no idea how this even works since I never owned a pool. But, sure, in TV world, let’s use that as a shaky alibi.

There was also a tipster involved that claims Emi was involved, but RJ, Katherine and Mel know it is all BS and plan to prove it.

Wish calls RJ and says a ‘friendly sort’ is looking for him, which is code to stay away. Despite this, RJ heads over to see him. Wish is like ‘I told you not to come by, but if you’re going to kill each other, do it outside, I just mopped.’

The dude is Agostine and he wants to hire him to help with Emi’s case since he knows Emi is being framed. $50,000 to find the killer! RJ recruits Wish to be his spy to see if Agostine is legit. Cue RJ distracting him with beers while Wish goes to look into Agostine’s background…..from his work to his clients to his credit score and the name of the dog he had when he was five.

Agostine is stopping at nothing to find the killer…..but says that if he looked into the houses of everyone who had motive to kill Victor, he’d be a very busy man.

RJ continues to distract Agostine and says he will think about his offer.

Wish got bupkis from trying to break into the car but the tag on his car gave him and RJ the location of where Agostine is staying.

Cue RJ going all spy boy in his resort and then going to see Emi, who is out of jail and awaiting her acquittal. They realize World of Hope, a charity that sends stuffies to kids is connected…..and they there is a possibility they are not as nice as they seem. RJ is on the case.

Mel joins RJ on his adventure to visit the charity….where they find a box of stuffies going to Haiti….and a box of guns and rocket launchers. They get stopped by a dude with a rocket launcher….that goes off while he tries to answer a call from his mother.

Doyle, aka Rocket Launcher Dude, wants protective custody and admits someone tbroke his fingers for losing weapons. Agostine was involved and the two of them are planning on sending weapons to a gang in Haiti.

Doyle claims he got the weapons legally, only to sell them illegally, like he is some sort of live action version of Hustler Kid from Recess. He claims he has no idea who Victor is but if they want him to name a name, give him one.

RJ finds Agostine in his trailer, cooking him dinner. He says he is not here to kill him, They talk about the case and how Doyle deserved what he got.

Everything seems to be connected to the Haitian gang, who were in Victor’s back pocket. RJ won’t take the deal but says they can work together.

The stuffy in his room was a gift for his daughter…..so it makes it look like he was on a business trip.

Emi calls RJ and says she will take the deal. He rushes over and she says she put her dad and RJ in danger with her actions. As he tells her to wait one more day, Mel calls RJ and tells them to come over right away. There is video of Doyle claiming he sold Emi the gun that was used to kill Victor. It happened two years ago when she was worried about break ins.

Emi knows who killed her father…..and it is none other than Janis….who was the only one who knew about the break ins.

RJ and Emi tell Janis they know all about her dirty secrets and work she did with Victor….and how she shot him to keep him quiet.

Janis is not happy and kicks them out of her office and reminds Emi to take the deal before she changes her mind.

Katherine comes home to a frustrated Mel and a burned frozen pizza. As they cook a real meal, they discuss the case and realize there is some residue on the gun that may lead to where it has been.

They connect the gun to a pickleball court, where it was hidden. Pearl, the pickleball court owner with the hots for RJ, helps him connect the logo to Janis.

It turns out Janis buried the gun at the court, which was close to where her parents lived in a retirement community. She planned on letting the murder go unsolved until Agostine got involved and she realized she needed a patsy.

Janis is arrested….and all Wish got from it was that RJ didn’t get credit for solving the case.

Agostine is gone, but left RJ the recipe for his shrimp Creole.

Emi is happy to be acquitted and hugs RJ. They have a heart-to-heart and decide to celebrate with a beer.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts