Night Court Renewed for Season 2
Originally posted on February 2, 2023 @ 6:52 pm
Night Court Renewed for Season 2
The Night Court revival premiered last month to high ratings and lots of laughs.
- NBC has renewed its hit comedy series “Night Court” for a second season.
- “It’s so rewarding to have audiences respond and return to a show in which they have such incredibly warm feelings, and, more broadly, it’s testament to how broadcast is still a huge driver of communal viewing,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “A huge thank you to our studio partners, a wonderful cast, incredibly talented writers and producers, and a crew that has transformed a lower Manhattan courtroom into a true family.”
- Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, said: “The verdict is in and the ‘new-boot’ of ‘Night Court’ is a hit! The series’ razor-sharp humor makes the show a weekly must watch. We’re overjoyed that court will remain in session and return with new cases for season two. We’re so grateful to our colleagues at NBC, to the richly talented creative team led by Melissa Rauch, Winston Rauch, Dan Rubin and John Larroquette, and to the stellar ensemble cast.”
- “Night Court” has reached 25.7 million total viewers across all viewing platforms since its Jan. 17 premiere.
- #1 broadcast premiere of the 2022-23 season in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers.
- #1 comedy premiere of the 2022-23 season on broadcast or cable in the 18-49 demo and total viewers.
- Highest total viewers for any comedy premiere since “The Connors” in 2018 and the best comedy premiere on NBC since “Will & Grace” in 2017.
- Highest 18-49 demo for a comedy premiere since “Young Rock” in 2021.
- Season-high performance of any NBC series episode this season in both the demo and total viewers.
- Logline: Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.
- The cast includes Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.
- Dan Rubin writes and executive produces. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch also executive produce. John Larroquette produces.
- Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.
Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]