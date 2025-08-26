Mind Over Matter’s Brandon Mendenhall Talks to TVGrapevine

Tell me about Mind Over Matter.

Mind Over Matter is my life story of how I overcame my challenges of

being born with Cerebral Palsy. Rehabilitating my paralyzed left hand

by teaching myself to play guitar, forming a band and then elevating

my band to a national success in the face of adversity.

What inspired the movie?

Inspiration behind the film was struck out of a 15-year friendship

between myself and director Sebastien Paquet who felt compelled to

tell my story on screen for his first feature film as “the ultimate

Rock N’ Roll underdog story.”

What is your role?

I am the Subject of the film or the “star”, as the film chronicles my

life’s journey to make it as a rock guitarist.

What attracted you to the project?

I realized if we made this film, that it could help and inspire others

with disabilities or challenges like I had, that life is limitless,

and you can achieve anything you want to in life as long as you put

your mind to it and work for it.

What do you hope fans like about it?

I hope the fans find the beauty in perseverance and “never giving up”

and strength in human empowerment and inspiration to tell others to do

the same.

What are some memorable moments from filming?

Filming was almost 5 years of beautiful memories on camera and off,

my favorites are:

* the studio jam with James ‘Munky’ Shaffer from KORN

* opening up the main stage at Aftershock Festival 2016

* playing for Jason Becker in his home (bonus feature on the DVD only)

What was the biggest challenge?

Cutting 44 hours of raw invaluable footage down into the passion-driven 87 min feature you see today!

What else are you working on?

A new album with The Mendenhall Experiment, a national touring

schedule for 2019 and building a career as a public speaker.

What is a fun fact that would surprise fans?

I was terribly shy as a child and hated being in front of an audience

for anything.

What are you watching on tv these days?

I just finished the Netflix series “You” and I’m an avid fan of “The Ranch”.

Anything else you want to tell America?

“Never underestimate what you don’t understand.”